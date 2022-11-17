



When Pakistanis look back, 2022 may not be remembered as a good year for the country. The displacement and destruction caused by the flooding caused by our planetary climate emergency has impoverished millions, compounded by the economic shocks of war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban are back with their bombs and their threats, this time benefiting from the tacit support of an Afghan Taliban finally in power in Kabul. All of this, of course, came about as a result of the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These extraordinary circumstances help explain why the national atmosphere intensified by the saturation of social media and cable television has been so influenced by Imran Khan’s depiction of his break with the establishment (namely, the military and the High Judiciary) as an unprecedented life-and-death struggle.

The former prime minister, who lost power just months ago after political maneuvers to oust him, has continued the brand of fiery populism that has characterized his tenure this time as a political opposition. His rallies drew huge crowds and fueled conspiratorial thinking among his supporters, many of whom believe he was overthrown in a foreign-backed coup.

But in reality, Mr Khan and the establishment have enough of a sense of self-preservation to keep firing their shots, despite the overheated rhetoric suggesting they remain open to finding a way to end the open feud. .

It is worth recalling that in the 1980s, before Mr Khan entered politics, he led Pakistan’s national cricket team when the country was under the authoritarian regime of General Zia ul Haq. It was a time when cricket was carefully used to normalize often deeply unpopular leadership.

After many years of reliable service as the celebrity of these efforts, Mr Khan retired from sport and was ushered into Pakistan’s increasingly democratic political system by Spymaster Lt. Gen. Hamid Gul soldier of General Zias. Lt. Gen. Gul has publicly stated that Mr. Khan’s valor is a third force that could disrupt the emerging consensus between the country’s two largest political parties to assume political influence from the military rather than fight. Mr Khan has yet to show any regrets about playing the role, or any indication that he would reject it in the future.

The establishment is not yet willing to cancel any chance of political coexistence with Khan

When Mr Khan was in office, his main political challenge was who would be appointed as the next army chief of staff, as the incumbent, General Qamar Bajwa, neared his mandatory retirement (who is to elsewhere scheduled for next week). Although the constitution stipulates that the prime minister selects the army chief, historically this has been more of a formality. And it’s the army chief who has tended to have a say in the prime minister’s political fortunes rather than the other way around.

Mr Khan’s close personal relationship with his preferred candidate, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, seemed to have headed for a situation where the two could have backed each other in power indefinitely. The gamut of establishment actions against Mr Khan (from backing the parliamentary no-confidence motion that toppled his government to the electoral commission imposing a five-year ban on running for office) has been designed to ensure that he could not influence this transition in military leadership.

Mr Khan went to great lengths to try to characterize his conflict as a personal one with General Bajwa and a handful of generals around him, rather than the army establishment as a whole. It is quite possible that he even sincerely believes in it. But this personalized narrative is not only factually incorrect, it reflects a corrosive misunderstanding of how the military works that has tripped up most Pakistani civilian leaders, even initially pro-military ones: the Pakistani military can influence politics, but she tried to downplay the role of politics in appointments to her command structure, having seen the detrimental effects of such quid pro quo both on her morale and the quality of her military leadership.

General Bajwa, although he won, shows no intention of remaining in office or seeking political office. On the contrary, he is using his political capital to ensure that the new government selects an acceptable replacement. This should not be confused solely with altruism; he knows that the Pakistani army is institutionally hostile to its officers putting their own ambitions first, and that his colleagues could turn against him if he puts his political career ahead of professional and institutional considerations.

The establishment is clearly not yet willing to quash any chance of political coexistence with Mr Khan. And for his part, Mr. Khan also showed some restraint. For example, the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party he leads has not used its influence to cripple Karachi, home to the country’s main ports and industrial areas. Contributing to 20% of Pakistan’s GDP and 50% of government revenue, strikes and road closures in Karachi are having a far greater impact on people’s daily lives than similar actions in the sparsely populated political capital of Islamabad. Nor did Mr Khan attempt to use his influence among junior and middle officers to encourage mutiny or disobedience.

In short, the PTI revolt, while deeply polarizing within particular segments of Pakistani society, so far remains more theatrical than real. His leadership, like that of the establishment, has seen enough history in Pakistan to understand the enormous risks of actually waging the kind of all-out political war they talk about every day in rallies and TV studios. But it’s safe to say that Mr Khan’s rift with the establishment is unlikely to ever be fully healed. What Mr Khan, the PTI and his supporters will do once the truth gets in remains to be seen. In an ideal scenario, Mr Khan would recognize the need to make common cause with his civilian political opponents and support the vital institutions of electoral politics, parliament, the press and the constitution. But it’s impossible to say when, or even if, that will happen.

In the meantime, perhaps a battered Pakistani audience can better serve themselves by freeing themselves from this absorbing distraction. By focusing on the underlying issues, be it climate change, food and energy security, social safety nets or economic stability, it is possible not only to get things done, but also to persuade politicians to try to follow suit. These challenges are both vast and urgent, and ultimately audiences must rely on themselves rather than messianic saviors or men in uniform to overcome them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/11/17/imran-khans-long-march-is-more-theatre-than-it-is-a-revolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

