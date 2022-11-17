Politics
Nadine Dorries to pen ‘Murder on the Downing Street Express’ about Boris Johnson’s downfall
Ex-Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries to pen ‘Murder on the Downing Street Express’ political thriller about the downfall of her former boss Boris Johnson
- The former Culture Secretary was one of Mr Johnson’s strongest supporters
- The book is expected to be published next year and should ‘do no harm’
- Ms Dorries describes the work as a ‘political thriller’ based on recent events
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is writing a book about the “assassination” of Boris Johnson in her latest declaration of unwavering loyalty to the former Prime Minister, it was announced on Wednesday.
The book, which has the working title ‘ThePolitical Assassination of Boris Johnson’, is due to be published next year and is aimed at Conservative Party members who encouraged Mr Johnson to quit.
This is believed to include current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was one of the first Cabinet ministers to resign following the Chris Pincher scandal.
Ms Dorries told the evening standard the book is a “political thriller”, as his agent Piers Blofeld added, it will detail the inside story of the ex-prime minister’s “dramatic downfall”.
“Recent events have been stranger than fiction,” Dorries told The Standard. “And I will draw from this rich source material. It’s a political thriller.
Ms Dorries was a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson during his time at 10 Downing Street and backed him as he faced dozens of ministerial resignations in the final days of his premiership.
She has become one of his most trusted advocates, supporting him through the throes of Partygate and the pandemic.
It has since been rumored that she is being tipped to receive a peerage – although this remains unconfirmed.
Nadine Dorries is due to publish the book next year, with a working title of ‘The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson’.
The book should name and shame those who encouraged the former prime minister to quit
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries arriving in Downing Street on September 15 as Boris Johnson battles for his post as Prime Minister
The MP for Mid Bedfordshire is no stranger to writing books, having penned 16 novels: although her works so far have all been fiction.
Her agent described the upcoming job as ‘murder on the Downing Street Express’, echoing the language used by Ms Dorries when she accused Rishi Sunak of carrying out a ‘ruthless coup’ for the ousted from his job.
Ms Dorries is expected to name and shame those she sees as responsible for Mr Johnson’s elimination, especially as she was quick to attach herself as a supporter leading role of the former prime minister when it emerged he could run again to replace Liz Truss.
Speaking last night, fellow Tory MP Julian Knight said: ‘I’m sure the book could give Rishi some sleepless nights.
“Nadine isn’t known for her tendency to forgive, and I imagine she won’t pull any punches by naming names and pointing fingers.”
He added that there were a lot of ‘unhappy people’ around Westminster after the last few months of political unrest.
Just days ago, Nadine Dorries said she expected Mr Johnson to ‘come back’ in the future.
Describing a party held after Mr Johnson withdrew from the last Tory leadership election, she said there was a ‘huge crowd’ in attendance, adding: ‘Everyone loves him’.
She said: ‘He will be back. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know if it will be 10 years or 10 months.
In an interview with The Sunday Times in October, when Liz Truss was prime minister, Dorries compared being in Johnson’s cabinet to having “protective wings around you”, adding: “To say I’m disappointed n “Isn’t a strong enough word for what happened. to him.”
