Plan positions Indonesia as a leader in green energy

A consortium of developed countries has announced a multi-billion dollar plan to help Indonesia accelerate its transition to renewable energy sources, potentially producing a significant reduction in heat-trapping gases around the world and making Indonesia a regional leader in green technologies.

The deal, known as the Partnership for a Just Energy Transition, was announced this week on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. It is part of a larger initiative, the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership, which was launched by the G-7 last year and is seen as the West’s attempt to counter the initiative. World Belt and Road China.

Together with Indonesia, members of the International Partners Group (IPG), co-led by the United States and Japan, comprising Denmark, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Norway and UK. They will seek to raise $20 billion from public and private sources for the project over the next three to five years.

“The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Indonesia will pave the way for a greener, cleaner future… and full of opportunities for the people of Indonesia,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to an EC press release. “They are the ones who will reap the benefits of transforming their economy as Indonesia becomes a hub for renewable energy.”

Under the agreement, Indonesia is to lead the preparation of a comprehensive investment plan known as the Partnership Action Plan over the next six months. The plan’s goal is to expand the use of renewable energy sources and phase out coal-fired power generation, bringing the country’s electricity sector to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. by 2050 a full decade ahead of schedule.

Support for the project is expected from the Accelerated Coal Transition Programs of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds. The partnership is the second of its kind following the launch of a similar JETP with South Africa at last year’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

John Morton, the first climate adviser to the US Treasury and a recognized leader in the field of climate finance, said that based on the investment value raised under the new JETP, it is arguably the largest country-specific climate investment partnership ever created.

If all partnership targets are met, total emissions will be reduced by approximately 300 megatons by 2030 and more than 2 gigatons by 2060 compared to business as usual.

“Just to put those numbers into perspective,” Morton said, “300 megatons is the equivalent of taking half of America’s passenger cars off the road for a year. Two gigatons equals 15% of global power sector emissions during of any given year, so these are significant numbers on a global scale for which we are partnering with Indonesia and providing funding to support this ambition.”

Challenges for Indonesia

Tata Mustasya, head of energy and climate at Greenpeace Indonesia, believes that Indonesia will be able to achieve these ambitious goals if it establishes regulatory frameworks that clearly deter coal and incentivize clean and renewable energy.

But he said there was no room for mixed signals and the Jakarta government needed to make institutional and governmental reforms and take concrete steps to shut down coal-fired power plants.

“Phasing out coal and switching to clean, renewable energy must respect economic justice and ecological justice,” Mustasya said. “The government must ensure that energy will be available and affordable, including for low-income groups.”

He called on Indonesia to ensure a smooth transition for coal workers, not only in coal-fired power plants, but also in coal mines.

Andry Satrio Nugroho, director of the Center for Industry, Trade and Investment at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance, a research institution based in Jakarta, called for the supervision of an institution designated financial institution and international partners to ensure that the funds are used correctly.

“So far, our weakness is that we are creating energy transition plans that lack proper oversight,” he told VOA. “As a result, planned energy transition programs lack focus, leading programs to easily fall back into the status quo. We need to take radical steps for a real energy transition.”

The majority of electricity in Indonesia is still produced by coal-fired power plants. Nugroho warned that a future energy transition could cause a temporary energy crisis if the transition is not effectively implemented. This could cause a multiplier effect where inflation increases dramatically and food prices soar.