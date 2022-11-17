Imran Khan’s aides sold luxury watch donated by Saudi crown prince, Dubai businessman claims





A Dubai-based businessman has claimed aides to Imran Khan sold a $2 million watch given to him by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Nov 17, 2022 07:32 IST

Imran Khan received expensive gifts from Arab leaders during official visits as Pakistani Prime Minister (Picture: File)

By India Today Web Desk: A Dubai-based businessman has claimed Pakistan’s previous government sold a $2 million luxury watch gifted to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman .

The Graff wristwatch was among the gifts whose sale plunged Imran Khan into a soup and subsequent political ban.

Businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that Farah Khan, a close associate of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, met him in Dubai and was interested in luxury watches as they were rare and priceless , reported Dawn.

“They [the PTI] I wanted to sell the watch for between 4 and 5 million dollars, but after negotiations I bought it for 2 million dollars,” he said, adding that the payments had been made in cash at the insistence of Farah Khan.

Imran Khan, who took power in 2018, received expensive gifts from wealthy Arab leaders during official visits, which were deposited in the Toshakhana. Later, he bought the same item at a reduced price in accordance with applicable laws and sold it for a large profit.

According to Khan’s statement to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the gifts he got from the state treasury after paying Rs 21.56 million fetched around Rs 58 million. The gifts included a Graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen, a ring and four Rolex watches.

Toshakhana’s question over the sale of state gifts received by Imran Khan became a major sticking point after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified the PTI leader for making “false statements and incorrect statements”.

“In March 2019, former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar said he had a pair of watches and if I was interested I should contact Farah as she needed help and had no buyers. active,” Dawn quoted Zahoor in an interview. with Geo News. But Akbar denied ever meeting or speaking to Zahoor.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Akbar said: “It is sad that they are using a person against Imran Khan, whose citizenship has been revoked by Norway due to his crimes, who is wanted by Interpol, who has committed fraud in various countries, and who smuggled his daughters into Dubai using false documents.”

Posted on:

November 17, 2022

