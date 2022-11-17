Will the Latter-day Saints, still wary of Donald Trump, dump him this time around?





Latter-day Saints have a complicated relationship with Donald Trump.

Some hate it, some love it, and many love and hate it at the same time.

With Trump’s announcement Tuesday night that he is seeking a return to the White House, some trusted Republican members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may be wondering if it’s time to completely break with the former president.

State Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross and, like nearly all Utah lawmakers, a Latter-day Saint, signed a letter along with more than 80 other Utah lawmakers encouraging the re-elected governor to Florida’s Ron DeSantis to sue the Oval Office.

For me, at least, I’m trying to signal that we don’t want every other presidential candidate stepping down, Weiler said Tuesday. Just because we have a former president doesn’t mean we have to rely on him.

The Utah conservative fears that by making his statement, Trump is trying to clean up the GOP’s turf.

I want to see a lively primary and a debate, Weiler said, about how to bring the nation out of our turbulent times.

Although he had serious reservations about Trump in 2016, Weiler said, the former president did some very good things.

The Utah senator just didn’t like Trump’s personal attributes, Weiler said. He’s not someone I want my children to model their lives on.

In 2016, Sen. Mike Lee was no Trump fan and even voted for the man who would become the Utah Republicans’ contender this year, independent Evan McMullin.

By 2020, Lee had transformed into such a Trump cheerleader that he compared the then president to Captain Moroni, a military leader in the faith’s iconic scriptures, the Book of Mormon.

While Lees is coming off a deadly re-election battle in which he defeated McMullin, Trump endorsed the Utahn, but Lee never once acknowledged him.

Religious identity versus political identity

The Utah-based Faith does not endorse candidates or discuss partisan politics, but after an Access Hollywood tape revealed Trump’s lewd comments about women in October 2016, the newspaper owned by the he church, the Deseret News, has taken the almost unprecedented step of urging the Republican candidate to bow out.

Today we call on Donald Trump to step down from his pursuit of the US presidency, the newspaper writes in a stern editorial. In democratic elections, ideas have consequences, leadership matters, and character matters.

He did not resign and won the presidency.

In rock-red Utah, however, he carried the state by a surprisingly small margin, failing to even muster 50%.

At the time, Lee and Mitt Romney, who would later become Utah’s junior senator, both stood up to Trump. They were joined by another Latter-day Saint senator, Jeff Flake of Arizona.

For many members, being a Republican and a Latter-day Saint was in perfect harmony, Brigham Young University political scientist Quin Monson said this week. This was overturned by Donald Trump.

And, Monson said, for many the tension between those identities has not been resolved.

Some Republican Latter-day Saints have settled this inner conflict by going against their party identity, Professor BYU said. Others were uncomfortable but voted for him.

If Trump stays, Monson said, or if his GOP successor continues the same combative, anti-immigrant rhetoric, it could push young Latter-day Saints against the Republican Party.

And that, he said, would have lasting consequences.

2020 Election and January 6

While the LDS Church maintains strict neutrality on partisan politics, its leaders have strongly denounced any post-election unrest.

We peacefully accept the election results. We will not participate in the violence threatened by those disappointed with the outcome, said Dallin H. Oaks, a former Utah Supreme Court justice and next to assume the reins of the church, in October 2020, even before the elections and the seat of the Capitol. In a democratic society, we always have the possibility and the duty to persist peacefully until the next elections.

Church spokespersons highlighted the statement in response to the rioting crowd that marched in Washington on Jan. 6.

Now Trump has ventured back into the ring, which may raise the same kind of issues for Latter-day Saints.

No matter who is running for president, our position will be the same. We will always work to highlight what good government and ethical leadership look like, said Jennifer Walker Thomas, co-executive director of Mormon Women for Ethical Government. “The American people deserve candidates who represent our highest moral values ​​and who are prepared to support the rule of law. We all need to be involved for this to happen.

For her part, Linda Hoffman Kimball, an artist and writer living in Woodland, Utah, isn’t looking forward to another run from Trump.

I still haven’t recovered from the chaos, pettiness and violence of his administration, said Kimball, who was a founding member of the MWEG but does not speak in any official capacity for that group. As an LDS Christian, I am called to love everyone.

For the good of all, she said, including [Trumps] clean, he and his rambunctious soul should be kept within his private circle of friends, not imposed on the whole country and the planet as a whole.

After Tuesday’s news from Mar-a-Lago, it doesn’t appear that Trump is taking that advice.

