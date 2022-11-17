Marcos will meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Thailand





This will be President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

BANGKOK, Thailand President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Nov. 17, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. The two will meet before the gala evening of the heads of economy gathered here in Thailand. This will be Marco’s first bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart and his first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The one-on-one will take place more than a month before Marcos begins a state visit to China in early January 2023, his first state visit outside of Southeast Asia after visits from China. in Indonesia and Singapore last September. Marcos met several world leaders in bilateral meetings during the first months of his presidency. Last September, on the sidelines of a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Marcos met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. On the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Phnom Penh, Marcos met with Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN President Hun Sen, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, South Korean President Yoon Suk -yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Marcos is expected to hold up to six bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The Philippine president had first hinted at the bilateral meeting with China in a chance interview with reporters aboard the presidential plane en route to Phnom Penh. Speaking about the dispute in the Western Philippine Sea, Marcos said he was keen to address the issue when meeting with Xi. A Foreign Ministry official told media earlier that a bilateral meeting between the Philippines and China was scheduled before the end of 2022. In Cambodia, Marcos had spoken informally with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who represented the Asian superpower at the ASEAN summit. Sino-Philippine relations have had extreme ups and downs. During the presidency of the late Benigno Aquino III, relations were most strained over the dispute over the Western Philippine Sea. It was the Aquino administration that took China to court over this dispute. An arbitral tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016, but China rejected the landmark ruling. Under Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines grew closer to China. The former mayor of Davao City has shown open contempt for the Philippines’ traditional Western allies, particularly the United States. Marcos seems to be taking a different path. He has made it clear that he wants to improve Filipino-American relations while being friendly towards Beijing. Marcos said he wanted both bilateral and multilateral approaches in handling the territorial dispute with China. Rappler.com

