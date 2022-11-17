Xi, Widodo meet at G20, express optimism over railway project





The Chinese and Indonesian presidents held talks in Bali during the G20 summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand as they meet in Beijing, China July 26, 2022. (Reuters) China and Indonesia, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, have set a good example of solidarity and win-win cooperation among developing countries. Xi spoke with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, during a G20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia. See more: The G20 Summit; why is it important? The two met twice in the past 4 months to demonstrate that the two countries perceive their counterparts to be of great importance to each other in terms of foreign relations, according to Xi. He noted that the two countries “underscore the important position that China and Indonesia place on each other in their respective foreign relations policies.” Regarding a railway project that Jakarta and Beijing are working on, Xi noted that the two presidents “witnessed the operational trial of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and also watched the video on the results of China-Indonesia cooperation. “These are all tangible achievements that not only benefit the people of both countries, but also have a positive impact at the regional and global levels, setting a good example of solidarity and win-win cooperation among developing countries,” said Mr Xi. For his part, Widodo expressed optimism about the future of the railway project, warmly welcoming Xi to Bali: “I am very happy to meet you here in Bali soon after our last meeting in Beijing. We have just witnessed the operational trial of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway, and I am optimistic about the operation of the railway in June next year.” Xi calls for unilateral G20 sanctions to be lifted: reports Addressing the G20 summit in Bali, Xi urged major world economies at the meeting to resist the politicization and militarization of food and energy trade and scrap unilateral bans on research and production. technology cooperation. Xi added, “It is vital to deliberately oppose the politicization and militarization of food and energy issues. It is vital to lift unilateral sanctions and rescind restrictions in relevant areas of research and technological cooperation”. The Chinese leader believes that international collaboration on market monitoring, as well as building an open and sustainable commodity market, can solve challenges by combining efforts to stabilize prices and supply chains. Elsewhere in his remarks, Xi stressed that it was essential to ensure that the switch from fossil fuels to renewables did not harm the economy or people’s living conditions.

