Sad! Why Donald Trump’s 2024 debut fell flat





Even Donald Trump looked exhausted on Tuesday. As he announced his latest bid for the White House to groans from Republicans worried about spoiling Georgia’s runoff and groans from a public that has now voted him out in three straight elections, the former president seemed to pass. by motions. Sure, he tried all his overheated boasting about his supposed accomplishments with bluster about the supposed ruin his enemies wrought, but without much verve. He played the victim but didn’t seem to like the role like he normally does. Trump even performed to a home crowd, enjoying cheers from Madison Cawthorn and the other sycophants who gathered at Mar-a-Lago for his speech. But the whole affair still lacked energy. It was, as Trump himself might say, SAD!

High-profile allies like Lindsey Graham hilariously suggested that this rambling display was just a new, more mature tone from Trump. His speech tonight, pitting his policies and results against the Biden administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election, the South Carolina Republican wrote. But Trump was not so much submissive as he was mechanical, running largely to thwart challenges from his Republican rivals and investigations into his conduct.

And those concerns appeared to be front and center on Tuesday. Not only was his first ad an obvious attempt to clear the playing field of Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and any other emboldened Republican who might challenge him; it’s also clear that he thinks his official candidacy will make it harder for the Justice Department to indict him over the classified White House documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago. I am a victim, Trump complained at one point. I’ll tell you, I’m a victim.

But to see this race through a pragmatic lens to ward off rivals and prosecutors is to miss much of the point. After all, he had been eager to announce for at least a year, long before his Palm Beach club was raided by the FBI and before some Republicans started openly portraying DeSantis as their party leader. Trumps 2024 candidacy is driven by what has always been his main motivation: the need for attention. He got some of that Tuesday, both from his Palm Beach audience and from the national media. But unlike 2016, outlets didn’t treat him like a shiny new toy, but a lumpy, damaged old thing: official documents put his impeachments and insurrections in their ledes; the news broadcast did not interrupt their regular programming and the cable channels did not even air his speech in its entirety. Even conservative media gave him the has-been treatment: the National Review headline was a definite no, while the New York Post poked fun at him with the front-page teaser Florida Man Makes Announcement, burying the story on page 26.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Although Trump criticized President Joe Biden throughout his speech, he failed to elevate his successor. Asked by a reporter at the G20 summit if he had a reaction to Trump’s announcement, Biden smiled: Not really, he said.

There is, of course, a nice touch of schadenfreude in all this; here’s a demagogue who can’t even convince his own family members, let alone some of his own parasites, to care about another set of things. But it should be noted how dangerous Trump still is. He was criticized as a sideshow and shunned by many in the Republican establishment throughout his first campaign before taking the presidency, having tapped into some of the ugliest elements of American culture. These items are still present and likely won’t be fixed solely due to poor mid-run GOP performance. Most Americans clearly know that Trump’s Essence is poison. But there’s still a market for it, even though the sales pitch has aged, even for the hawker himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/11/trump-2024-announcement-falls-flat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos