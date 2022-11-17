Sweden changes its constitution to strengthen its anti-terrorism law





Sweden’s parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment that will allow for tougher anti-terrorism laws, a key demand by Turkey to approve Stockholm’s bid for NATO membership. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policy of non-alignment and asked to join the military alliance. But Turkey has blocked Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications, accusing Stockholm in particular of being a haven for “terrorists”. The amendment, which was passed with 278 votes in Sweden’s 349-seat parliament, allows new laws to be introduced to “limit freedom of association when it comes to associations that engage in or support the terrorism”. According to the House’s Standing Committee on Constitutional Affairs, which recommended MPs approve the proposal, it will allow “a broader criminalization of participation in a terrorist organization or a banning of a terrorist organization”. Experts have said new legislation will make it easier to prosecute members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), blacklisted by Ankara and most of its Western allies. The change will take effect on January 1. During a visit to Ankara last week, Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the constitutional amendment a “big step”. “Sweden will take big steps by the end of this year and the beginning of next year that will give the Swedish judicial authorities more muscle to fight terrorism,” he said during a meeting. joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In Sweden, a constitutional amendment must be approved by two separate parliaments, with general elections held between the two. The first vote was passed under Sweden’s previous leftist government in April, ahead of Sweden’s official decision to apply for NATO membership in mid-May. Only the country’s Left Party has expressed opposition to the change.

