I’m A Celebrity: Stanley Johnson Thinks Matt Hancock Will Win





Stanley is Team Hancock (Picture: REX/Shutterstock) Whereas Matt Hancocks’ decision to sign up to Im A Celebrity has been widely condemned, including by Covid-19 charities, the politician has at least one fan. The disgraced former health secretary, who was forced to resign after breaking his own social distancing guidelines, was a surprise late addition to the jungle, camping alongside Mike Tindall, Boy George and Chris Moyles. But Stanley Johnson, father of ill-fated ex-Prime Minister Boris, who also quit after a series of pandemic scandals, defended Hancock and his business Down Under. The 82-year-old knows a thing or two about the ITV series juggernaut himself, having appeared on Im A Celeb in 2017, where he became the fifth person to be kicked out and befriended Made In Chelseas Georgia Toffolo. Despite the public backlash, Stanley is confident that Hancock will eventually be crowned king of the jungle, saying, He outclassed everyone else. Among the fierce criticism Hancock has faced is that as a sitting MP he abandoned his constituents during a cost of living crisis as the Conservative Party decided to suspend him for having participated in the show. Speaking about the controversy, Stanley told the MailOnline: Let me tell you where I’m coming from on this one. I’ve known Hancock for quite a long time and was surprisingly impressed with his ability to focus and, in this case, his ability to focus on things that were actually good for his constituents. Hancock was a latecomer in the jungle (Photo: ITV/Shutterstock) You can be a good constituency MP and do good things for your constituents without necessarily being there all the time. Hancock is in a sense a brilliant man and he’s been exposed isn’t quite the right word, but saying Oh he’s not here so he’s not working for his constituency is a mistake.

Stanley appeared on Im a Celeb five years ago (Picture: ITV/REX/Shutterstock) In Tuesday’s installment of Im A Celeb, Hancock spoke about the turbulent landscape of the UK, telling fellow campers he thinks Liz Truss was somehow unlucky but declared his political career over. The candid admissions kicked off when the contestants started a discussion about being oblivious to the news in the UK. Stanley and Im A Celeb winner Georgia are still hanging out (Picture: REX/Shutterstock) Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: I wonder if Rishis is still in power, to which Mr Hancock replied: Yeah he will. After: Tendency

After being asked what was wrong with Ms Truss by soap star Sue Cleaver, Mr Hancock replied: In a way they were unlucky, as far as the rates of interest globally all went up, just when they also brought in a financial statement where you say, were going to do all these expensive things and not going to say how were going to pay for them. Im A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: I’m A Celebrity: Who Is Matt Hancock’s Girlfriend Gina Coladangelo?

MORE: Carol Vorderman gets sick in her throat from dad Matt Hancock’s thirsty TikTokers on Im A Celebrity







