India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive and action-oriented: PM Modi

India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accepted the ceremonial gavel from Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a handover event during the conclusion of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday. Mr Modi, who also held meetings separately with the leaders of Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and the United Kingdom, thanked Mr Widodo during the event and said the world is looking to India’s leadership of the Greatest Forum. savings with hope.

India supports the G20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, an economic downturn, rising food and energy prices and the long-term adverse effects of the pandemic, Mr Modi said at the closing ceremony. He said India would prioritize women-led development in its G20 agenda, which would be guided by the recently unveiled theme One Land, One Family, One Future. India is expected to showcase its geographical and cultural diversity during the year and will host around 200 G20 meetings at different locations across the country.

Sources said Mr. Modis’ bilateral talks with Mr. Widodo focused on food and energy security issues that have particularly arisen due to the war in Ukraine. Earlier this year, Indonesia lifted a ban on palm oil exports due to global shortages, and India’s ban on wheat, sugar and other commodities was also discussed.

The day began with a tour of Indonesia’s famous mangroves where leaders planted saplings and informally chatted.

Economic ties and strategic partnerships have dominated Mr. Modis’ meetings with other G20 leaders. During his first meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Modi raised issues of trade, mobility, defense and security, according to an MEA statement. The officials added that the free trade agreement between India and the UK, which missed its deadlines last month, has been discussed.

Speaking to the media, Mr Sunak said he was committed to the FTA with India but would not sacrifice quality for speed and wanted to take time to secure trade deals . The British Prime Minister’s Office said that Mr Sunak, who is Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister of Indo-African descent, also conveyed his thanks to Prime Minister Modi for the overwhelming response of the Indian people to his appointment as Prime Minister.

While the issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine eclipsed G20 discussions on Wednesday, particularly after a number of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian towns, none of the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) readings refers directly to the issue in talks between Mr Modi and European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not materialize, reportedly due to delays as NATO and G7 leaders held a separate meeting to discuss Russian strikes and an explosion in Poland that would have been caused during the process.

Photo credit: via Reuters

Mr. Modis’ meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, elected in September, focused on deepening Indo-Italian cooperation in the fields of energy, defence, culture, boosting [efforts to combat] climate change and economic partnership, he said in a tweet. The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Meloni on her election as Italy’s first female Prime Minister, MEA added.

During a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders discussed the green partnership on renewable energy, as well as boosting trade and investment, the MEA said. This is the third time this year that Mr Modi has met with him.

Mr. Modis’ talks with Mr. Macron touched on India’s defense partnership with France, as well as civilian nuclear cooperation over the long-delayed Jaitapur nuclear power plant. Tweeting in Hindi and French, Mr Macron said he shared the same agenda for peace as Prime Minister Modi and would work on that agenda under India’s upcoming G20 Presidency.

The Prime Minister also met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong and discussed the ASEAN-India partnership, bilateral relations and increasing investment in fintech, renewable energy, skills development, health and services. pharmaceutical sectors, the MEA said.

So wonderful to see my friend, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted of his meeting with Mr Modi, adding that they had discussed how India and Australia can work more closely on the security of the Indo-Pacific, including as Quad partners. The MEA said the two leaders reviewed the progress of cooperation in defence, trade, education, clean energy and people-to-people relations, with particular emphasis on partnerships in education and capacity building.