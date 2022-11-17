G20 leaders’ statement condemns Russia’s war ‘in the strongest terms’



Bali, Indonesia

Russia’s international isolation deepened on Wednesday as world leaders issued a joint statement condemning its war in Ukraine that has killed thousands and rocked the global economy.

The G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, concluded on Wednesday with a leaders’ statement deploring in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and demanding its complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory. .

Speaking after the summit’s conclusion, Indonesian President and G20 host Joko Widodo told a press conference that world leaders agreed on the content of the statement, namely condemning the war in Ukraine which violates its territorial integrity. However, some of the language used in the statement indicated disagreement among members on issues concerning Ukraine.

This war has caused massive suffering to the public and has also jeopardized the global economy which is still vulnerable to the pandemic, which has also brought risks of food and energy crisis, as well as financial crisis. The G20 discussed the impact of war on the global economy, he said.

The 17-page document is a major victory for the United States and its allies, which pushed to end the summit with strong condemnation of Russia, although it also acknowledged a division among member states.

Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, he said. There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions.

Jokowi said the position of G20 members on the war in Ukraine was the most debated paragraph.

Until midnight yesterday we discussed it and in the end the Bali leaders’ statement was unanimously accepted by consensus, Jokowi said.

We agreed that war has a negative impact on the global economy and that global economic recovery will also not happen without peace.

The statement came hours after Poland said a Russian-made missile had landed in a village near its border with Ukraine, killing two people.

We still don’t know who fired that missile. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces used Russian-made munitions during the conflict, with Ukraine deploying Russian-made missiles as part of its air defense system. But whatever the outcome of the investigation into the deadly strike, the incident has underscored the dangers of miscalculation in a brutal war that has been going on for nearly nine months and is in danger of escalating further and train great powers.

Waking to the news, US President Joe Biden and G7 and NATO leaders called an emergency meeting in Bali to discuss the blast.

Adoption of the joint statement would have required buy-in from leaders who share close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who declared boundless friendship between their countries weeks before the invasion. and the Indian Prime Minister. Narendra Modi.

While India appears to have distanced itself from Russia, it is less clear that there has been a change of position on the part of China. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and agreed to oppose the use of nuclear weapons in a flurry of bilateral meetings with Western leaders on the sidelines of the G20, but gave no public indication of any commitment to persuading his close friend Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February, Beijing has refused to label the military aggression an invasion or a war and has amplified Russian propaganda blaming NATO and the United States for the conflict while denouncing sanctions.

When discussing Ukraine with leaders from the United States, France and other countries, Xi invariably stuck to terms such as the Ukraine crisis or the Ukrainian question and avoided the word war, according to Chinese readings.

During these meetings, Xi reiterated China’s call for a ceasefire through dialogue and, according to the readings of his interlocutors, agreed to oppose the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but these remarks are not included in China’s record of the talks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later told Chinese state media that Xi had reiterated China’s position during his meeting with Biden that nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear war cannot be waged.

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, Wang praised Russia for taking the same position. China has noticed that Russia recently reaffirmed the established position that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought, which shows Russia’s rational and responsible attitude, Wang said. quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.

Wang is one of the few, if not the only one, to sit down for an official meeting with Lavrov, who was isolated and condemned at a summit where he replaced Putin.

On Tuesday, Lavrov attended the opening of the summit listening to world leaders condemn Russia’s brutal invasion. Indonesian President and G20 host Widodo has told world leaders we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward, he said.

Xi, meanwhile, made no mention of Ukraine in his opening speech. Instead, the Chinese leader made thinly veiled criticism of the United States without mentioning it by name for drawing ideological lines and promoting group politics and bloc confrontation.

Compared to China’s ambiguous position, observers have noted a more obvious shift from India and the greater role New Delhi is willing to play in engaging all parties.

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on leaders to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine in his opening speech for the summit.

The draft joint statement also includes a sentence: The era of today must not be one of war. The language echoes what Modi told Putin in September, on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

If Indian language has been used in the text, it means Western leaders are listening to India as a major player in the region, as India is a country close to both the West and Russia said Happymon Jacob, an associate professor of diplomacy and disarmament at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

And we see India divorcing itself from Russia in many ways.