Imran Khan will take legal action against Geo News





Imran Khan had received expensive gifts from Arab leaders during official visits.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday he would take legal action against Geo News presenter Shahzeb Khanzada and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor over a ” baseless story. Additionally, he said he also plans to file legal complaints in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a tweet, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan said: “Enough. Yesterday Geo and Khanzada, backed by Handlers, slandered me through a baseless story concocted by a known fraudster and a wanted criminal across the board. I have spoken to my lawyers and intend to sue Geo, Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pak but also in the UK and UAE.”

In a program broadcast on Geo TV on Tuesday, Mr Zahoor claimed to have bought a wristwatch worth millions of rupees from friends of Mr Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi. The Graff wristwatch was gifted to the former cricketer by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

“In an affidavit, the businessman listed four gifts he bought from Farah, a close friend of Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who has also been involved in corruption cases recently,” says the report again.

Corruption allegations against Mr Khan saw him disqualified by the electoral commission from holding public office. The main electoral body found Mr Khan guilty and disqualified him for a period of five years. He had appealed to the High Court of Islamabad against the decision of the Electoral Commission, but his petition was dismissed.

Mr Khan had received expensive gifts from Arab leaders during official visits which were deposited in the Toshakhana state depository. Later, he bought them at reduced rates in accordance with the law and then resold them with large profits. In his statement to the Electoral Commission, he said the gifts were purchased from the Treasury for Rs 21.56 million and sold for Rs 58 million.

Besides the wristwatch, the gifts included a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen, a ring and four Rolex watches.

