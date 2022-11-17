Xi Jinping’s reprimands show Justin Trudeau is doing his job

Another summit, another reprimand for Justin Trudeau from a powerful world leader.

One difference: Chinese President Xi Jinping, unlike Donald Trump, confronted Trudeau face to face with his frustration. In 2018, the former president lashed out at the Prime Minister on Twitter, calling him “weak” and “dishonest”.

Trudeau — or more importantly, Canada — overcame this high-profile crisis four years ago. This last incident also will pass.

Xi is annoyed that his brief chat with Trudeau at the G20 summit leaked to the media. “Everything we discuss has been disclosed in the newspaper; it is not appropriate,” Xi told Trudeau through an interpreter.

The “leak,” to be clear, was the standard reading the Prime Minister’s Office releases after almost every chief-to-chief conversation. Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly also participated in this “leak” by holding a press conference with traveling media in Bali, discussing what Trudeau said to Xi.

Getting a lecture on secrecy from the Chinese leader is a bit like receiving lessons in diplomacy from Trump.

It also comes, ironically, as Trudeau and his government are accused at home of being far too secretive about anything China-related — in particular, a new report on Chinese government interference in the 2019 election. According to this recent scoop from Global NewsTrudeau and several ministers were warned nearly a year ago that at least 11 candidates in the 2019 election had received funding from China.

The identity of these candidates, who would be Liberals and Conservatives, remains secret, despite repeated requests from the Trudeau government to be more transparent about this threat to Canadian democracy.

“Instead of having private conversations with President Xi, whose government has interfered in our democracy, the Prime Minister must be accountable in this House and tell Canadians publicly who these 11 candidates are so that we can take measures to prevent this from happening. in the future,” Conservative Foreign Affairs Critic Michael Chong said on Wednesday.

The federal Liberals were also less than clear about China’s place in the long-awaited upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, although ministers hinted that Canada would do more to distance itself from China’s future and of Xi’s regime. .

In this context, Trudeau’s fall from favor with Xi is probably not the diplomatic incident that some of the prime minister’s critics claim to be.

Moreover, indiscretion is not exactly what currently characterizes the Canada-China relationship. On the contrary, Trudeau and his ministers have not been open enough or vocal enough in their criticism of China.

In its account of the Trudeau-Xi meeting, The Guardian reported on Wednesday that Canada’s prime minister walked away looking “chastened.” It’s probably a reading error.

Close monitoring of the video shows Trudeau nodding politely until he realizes through the translator that he is being reprimanded. The prime minister then fixes his gaze directly on Xi and draws closer to the Chinese leader — something Trudeau often does when confronted or challenged.

Canadians may recall the prime minister executing a very similar decision when he traveled to Washington in early 2017 to meet Trump for the first time in person, stepping closer for a firm handshake. This move was a lot analyzed and praised by body language experts. It was also deliberate, Trudeau’s advisers later revealed, and analysis of internal polls showed the image raised Canadians’ opinions of how Trudeau would fare in any fight with Trump.

It’s not always a slam dunk, but Canadians generally like to see their prime ministers piss off controversial world leaders. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was highly praised at a G20 summit in 2014 when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and took the opportunity to speak candidly about Ukraine.

Putin approached Harper, held out his hand, and the then prime minister replied, “Well, I guess I’ll shake your hand, but I just have one thing for you. say: you have to leave Ukraine. .”

Putin didn’t show up for that last G20 summit in Bali, so Trudeau didn’t have a chance to match that performance.

The testy exchange of Trudeau and Xi took place within the same 24 hours as Trump announced his intention to run for president again in the 2024 election. Back here in Ottawa, it was also the same evening as a grand gala celebrating Canada-US relations; an event filled with ambassadors, ministers and major business players in North America.

Not a word was said onstage about Trump’s return, and the news, as it stood, prompted more shrugs than shock or admiration in the cocktail conversation between Canadian watchers. -Americans.

It’s another year, yet another summit, and Trudeau has annoyed a less than friendly world leader. This is clearly what diplomacy can look like when global relationships of all kinds – and temperaments – are fragile.

TO SHARE: