India uses technology as a weapon against poverty: PM Narendra Modi | India News

Bengaluru: India has helped make technology human-centric and democratic and it has proven to be a weapon in eradicating poverty in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, who addressed the Silver Jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22) via video conference, said India’s innovative youth have ensured the globalization of technology and talent. “In India, technology is a force for equality and empowerment…since the past, India has been instrumental in making technology human-centric and democratic. Technology has proven to be a weapon for eradicating poverty in the country. Particularly, Bengaluru is paving the way to be the capital of technology, innovation and potential leadership,” he said.

“As India invests $100 trillion in infrastructure projects in the coming years, there would be a welcome red carpet for them instead of the red carpet that existed before,” he added. .

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that a solution can be found to all the problems if the confidence of investors and the creativity of innovators go hand in hand. The prime minister said India’s technocrats are leading on all tech fronts, including health tech, fintech and education, and added that the world is witnessing the globalization of talent.

“India, home to around 81,000 startups, is the third largest unicorn hub. Over the past eight years, India has moved up 40 places in the Global Innovation Index,” said- he declared. “Technology is used in the country to ensure fairness and It has also reduced irregularities. India has become an information super highway,” he added.

The Prime Minister described how technology has been used effectively to fight the corona pandemic, to provide quality education, in the implementation of direct transfer of benefits, Jan-Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, the electronic market and d other social protection programs.

Prime Minister Modi said the country is transforming into a sustainable digital economy with a broadband revolution underway even in rural areas. According to a statement, those who shared their thoughts on the occasion included Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, United Arab Emirates; Tim Watts, Deputy Foreign Minister, Australia; Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland and Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer, Kyndryl, USA. Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Inmobi, and Aravind Kumar, Director, STPI, were also present.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai unveiled the commemorative plaque for the event and addressed the gathering. Karnataka’s Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology, CN Ashwath Narayan delivered the welcome speech.