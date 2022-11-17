Politics
India uses technology as a weapon against poverty: PM Narendra Modi | India News
Bengaluru: India has helped make technology human-centric and democratic and it has proven to be a weapon in eradicating poverty in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, who addressed the Silver Jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22) via video conference, said India’s innovative youth have ensured the globalization of technology and talent. “In India, technology is a force for equality and empowerment…since the past, India has been instrumental in making technology human-centric and democratic. Technology has proven to be a weapon for eradicating poverty in the country. Particularly, Bengaluru is paving the way to be the capital of technology, innovation and potential leadership,” he said.
“As India invests $100 trillion in infrastructure projects in the coming years, there would be a welcome red carpet for them instead of the red carpet that existed before,” he added. .
Also read: PM Narendra Modi leaves for India with G20 chairmanship at end of Bali summit
The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that a solution can be found to all the problems if the confidence of investors and the creativity of innovators go hand in hand. The prime minister said India’s technocrats are leading on all tech fronts, including health tech, fintech and education, and added that the world is witnessing the globalization of talent.
#LOOK | “Your investments and our innovation can work wonders. Your trust and our technological talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world to solve its problems,” PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit pic.twitter.com/MzpX0UDdBs
ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
“India, home to around 81,000 startups, is the third largest unicorn hub. Over the past eight years, India has moved up 40 places in the Global Innovation Index,” said- he declared. “Technology is used in the country to ensure fairness and It has also reduced irregularities. India has become an information super highway,” he added.
The Prime Minister described how technology has been used effectively to fight the corona pandemic, to provide quality education, in the implementation of direct transfer of benefits, Jan-Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, the electronic market and d other social protection programs.
Prime Minister Modi said the country is transforming into a sustainable digital economy with a broadband revolution underway even in rural areas. According to a statement, those who shared their thoughts on the occasion included Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, United Arab Emirates; Tim Watts, Deputy Foreign Minister, Australia; Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland and Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer, Kyndryl, USA. Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Inmobi, and Aravind Kumar, Director, STPI, were also present.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai unveiled the commemorative plaque for the event and addressed the gathering. Karnataka’s Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology, CN Ashwath Narayan delivered the welcome speech.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-using-technology-as-weapon-against-poverty-pm-narendra-modi-2536364.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan will unveil his future strategy on Saturday
- India uses technology as a weapon against poverty: PM Narendra Modi | India News
- Deepika Padukone in Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actresses dominate awards night in party dresses
- Massachusetts health officials work with Google to covertly install COVID spyware on 1 million phones in lawsuit
- Men’s tennis boards international highlight for class 2023-24
- Ghana’s undercover journalist was ”disguised” by BBC News
- Beyonce Makes History After 2023 Grammy Nominations Reveal – Find Out Details
- Lizzo gave a fan her 2022 Emmys dress
- Garmin Unveils Tacx NEO Bike Plus Indoor Smart Bike, But It Ain’t Cheap
- Analysis: These Republicans are trying to make McConnell the scapegoat for the midterms
- Seadrill Limited Announces Approval and Publication of Prospectus Supplement and Admission to Trading on Oslo Stock Exchange
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake reported in West Texas | KXAN Austin