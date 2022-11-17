India assumes G20 Presidency – The New Indian Express

Express press service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially took over the G20 chairmanship from Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali on Wednesday, the former assuring it will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented.

With the efforts of each country, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global well-being, Modi said at a brief ceremony. In the Bali Declaration to which India contributed constructively, members deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and demanded its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the annexed territories. She also deplored the veiled threats from Russia on the use of nuclear weapons, deeming it inadmissible.

Today’s era must not be one of war, the statement said, echoing Modis’ remark during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September. He acknowledged the differences between members over the war in Ukraine, but stressed the need to respect international law, including the protection of civilians caught up in conflict.

Earlier today, during a session on digital transformation, Modi said it could be a force multiplier to fight global poverty. Can we make the promise together that over the next 10 years we will bring digital transformation into the lives of every human being so that no one in the world is deprived of the benefits of digital? Modi added.

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Modi held bilateral talks with six heads of state, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Singaporean Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese.

An interesting talking point was how Chinese President Xi Jinping lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over leaked reports of their bilateral meeting. An agitated Xi was seen saying: Everything we discuss has been leaked in the newspaper, it’s not appropriate. Trudeau responded by saying: We believe in free, open and frank dialogue. Xi retorted: Let’s create the conditions first.

UK and India open door to 3,000 graduates

Britain on Wednesday announced the outlines of the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, under which the UK will offer 3,000 places a year to qualified Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years. The scheme will be reciprocal. The announcement was made after the first bilateral meeting Modi had with Sunak