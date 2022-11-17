Jacinda Ardern at APEC: What she plans to tell Xi Jinping and why she plans to give Canada’s Justin Trudeau a ‘chop’





Trudeau has been in the crosshairs of a world leader this week – the Chinese president. A video has emerged showing Xi expressing anger at the Canadian leader over alleged leaks from their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit in Bali. Xi is expected to meet Ardern next weekend, their first face-to-face meeting since the New Zealand PM’s visit to Beijing in 2019. However, they had a phone conversation last year before New Zealand hosted APEC. Ardern told reporters she would raise China’s recent assertiveness in the Pacific as well as human rights issues, such as the treatment of the Uighur people in northwest China’s Xinjiang province. A United Nations report released in September found that “serious human rights violations” are occurring in Xinjiang and potentially amount to crimes against humanity. New Zealand this month joined 49 other countries in calling on China to urgently respond to the report, which Beijing has called absurd. “Some of these issues are things that we’ve been raising consistently for years. I think that’s really one of the incredibly important things about New Zealand and its relationship with countries like China,” Ardern said. “We don’t say anything publicly that we don’t say in private. We’re very transparent and we’re very consistent, so we’ve raised these issues consistently. And we will continue to do so.” She also expects to discuss China’s position on Russia with Xi. The Asian superpower, which before the invasion of Ukraine had announced a “limitless friendship” with Russia, was reluctant to criticize Moscow for its aggression. “You will have seen in some public reports that leaders are constantly raising the issue of China’s relationship with Russia and what might be possible would be to try to see an end to the war again,” Ardern said. “New Zealand is also looking for every opportunity to seek an end, to seek a change of position from Russia, and that includes speaking to those who may have a closer relationship.” China’s recent initiatives in the Pacific – including the signing of a security cooperation agreement with the Solomon Islands – have raised alarm bells, especially in New Zealand. “We are opposed to the militarization of our region. So that does not mean that there is no room for aid and development. That does not mean that there is no room for infrastructure development,” Ardern said. “China has a relationship in the Pacific that goes back many, many years. Our concern is the nature of some of those engagements, such as the potential for militarization in our region.” Newshub also understands that a meeting has been confirmed with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the APEC summit. Harris will be there in place of Biden as he will be at his granddaughter’s wedding. Ardern had a quick chat with Biden at another summit this week in Cambodia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2022/11/jacinda-ardern-at-apec-what-she-plans-to-tell-xi-jinping-and-why-she-plans-to-give-canada-s-justin-trudeau-a-ribbing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos