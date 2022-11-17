Politics
Erdoan confident Ukrainian grain deal will continue – POLITICO
BALI, Indonesia Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said a deal with Russia that allowed Ukraine to export its huge grain stocks by sea should continue to work after its first phase ends on Saturday.
If the renewal takes place, it will likely bring relief to world markets, given Ukraine’s status as a major food exporter.
“We have ongoing discussions and at the moment I am of the opinion that this [the deal] will continue,” Erdoan told reporters in Bali, Indonesia, where a meeting of G20 leaders is coming to an end. The Turkish leader added that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave him a “green light” on the prospects for renewing the deal when they spoke recently. .
Since the summer, the Turkey-UN-brokered deal has helped Ukraine release nearly 11 million tonnes of foodstuffs such as wheat, corn and sunflower oil from its silos, and has helped lower global food prices, which has helped poorer countries struggling to afford food imports.
But Russia has criticized the deal, saying its own food and fertilizer exports have been stifled. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal for a few days earlier this month before returning. Turkey and Ukraine have been pushing to expand the deal as the November 19 deadline approaches.
During weeks of negotiations, Moscow continued to be involved in the agreement conditional on easing Western sanctions against the Russian Agricultural Bank and on obtaining more guarantees and flexibility for its own food and fertilizer exports. Western officials maintain that Russia’s food and fertilizers were not sanctioned.
Reassuring steps
Europe was not directly involved in the Black Sea deal, the bloc focused its energies on strengthening Ukraine’s overland trade routes, but French President Emmanuel Macron, who was also in Bali, said the agreement will be “tacitly renewed”.
“This means that the system put in place since last August will be able to continue,” Macron added. An EU official said “there have been reassuring steps from the parties with a view to extending the deal.
We can’t confirm anything at this point, said Ismini Palla, UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Despite optimism elsewhere, Russia has remained mum on whether it will pull out of the deal.
Turkey negotiated the deal alongside the United Nations in July and played an important role in making the deal work, hosting an office in Istanbul, known as the Joint Coordination Center, which monitored the implementation of the agreement. Turkey and Ukraine kept the deal in place when Russia suspended its participation in the deal in November.
Given Turkey’s involvement in keeping ships safe, some experts have questioned whether continued Russian involvement is still essential.
So much has been said in the media about the importance of Russia in this area, but I think that at this stage it is more of a token participation. [] because the real power to ensure the security of these supplies belongs to Turkey, said Alp Sevimlisoy, a member of the Atlantic Council. At this point, the grain deal became a Turkish-Ukrainian pact.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Told at the G20 on Tuesday that he wants the deal extended for an ‘indefinite’ period and also wants two additional seaports brought into its scope, which would allow the country to export millions of tonnes of grain additional.
In Bali, Macron pointed to the fact that France is financing the export of Russian fertilizers to the tune of 7.5 million, which Moscow has donated to African countries via the UN. Program. But Macron also criticized Russia’s controls on its own fertilizers as “irresponsible”.
