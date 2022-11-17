Conservative donor Cruddas attacks anti-Tory tax hikes





One of the Conservative Party’s biggest donors has attacked the tax hike package announced by Rishi Sunaks’ government this week as anti-Tory and has refused to pledge to donate to the party next year . CMC Markets founder and managing director Peter Cruddas described himself as a big Boris supporter when asked about his support for the current Sunak-led administration. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to unveil a wide range of tax hikes on Thursday, including raising corporation tax from 19% to 25%, freezing income tax thresholds and targeting tax relief. dividend tax. In response, Cruddas, who was made a peer by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said it was difficult to distinguish between this government and Labour… its anti-Tory. In his biggest donation in years, Cruddas gave 500,000 to the party in February 2021, but has since donated smaller amounts. Cruddas owns more than 60% of CMC Markets with his wife, which means he normally receives a large dividend payment given a company policy of distributing half after-tax profits. He is in line for a payment of 6 million for the first half of the year, which he added could rise to 25 million for the full year, given the company’s rising profits. Cruddas said this week that Sunak and Hunt had no mandate after being voted out by Tory members in their respective leadership races against Johnson and Liz Truss. When asked if he was a supporter of the Sunaks Conservative government, Cruddas replied: I am a supporter of democracy and a supporter of Boris Johnson. CMC offers spread betting to make leveraged bets in the financial markets, but is trying to develop a non-leveraged business in brokerage and investment services. On Wednesday, the group announced that it had ended its plan to separate its investment activities after a strategic review. The company said the review concluded that given the strong commercial and operational synergies… shareholders’ interests would be best served by ensuring that both businesses operate within the current group structure for the time being. . Cruddas said separating the companies was a complex thing to do and too big a task with all the other opportunities. Net investment income fell 14% to 20.8 million in the first half. The company recently launched CMC Invest UK, which will include ISAs, multi-currency accounts, mutual funds and SIPPS. It has also pledged to launch CMC Invest Singapore by the end of 2023. Recommended Net operating income rose by a fifth to 153.5 million for the six months to the end of September. Pre-tax profit rose 1% to 36.6 million. CMC said its three-year growth plans remained on track, with new business expansion expected to increase net operating income by 30% over the next three years and expected higher profit margins from of 2024. We’re in great shape, said Cruddas, who described CMC as a company for all seasons when asked how a recession would affect its balance sheet.

