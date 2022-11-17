G20 statement echoes Prime Minister’s message





G20 summit: Prime Minister Modi says the world must find a way to get back to the path of diplomacy in Ukraine New Delhi:

Leaders of the G20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia called for an immediate de-escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, stressing that “the era of today must not be one of war”. Here are the top 10 points on this great story “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to resolve crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era does not must not be that of war,” said the statement from world leaders part of the influential bloc. This comes against the background of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict which has entered its eighth month now. This period saw speculation about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia and how this could trigger an international crisis. India has always refused to take sides in the Ukrainian conflict and has stressed the need to find a solution through diplomatic means. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday that the world must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said India contributed “constructively” to the drafting of the document. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in September, Prime Minister Modi said this was “not the era of war”. Putin then said he knew India’s position on the conflict. “We will do our best to end this as soon as possible,” he said. The G20 leaders’ statement stressed that this summit is being held “at a time of unprecedented multidimensional crises”. He pointed to the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other challenges such as climate change which led to an economic downturn. At this critical moment, the leaders said, it is “essential that the G20 take tangible, precise, rapid and necessary action, using all available policy tools, to address common challenges”. The grouping is committed to helping developing countries, in particular least developed countries and small island developing states, to meet these challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. G20 leaders pledged to “remain agile” in macroeconomic policy responses and cooperation, and said they would “strengthen multilateral trade and the resilience of global supply chains, to support growth at long-term, sustainable and inclusive, green and just transitions”. The leaders also said they “will take action to promote food and energy security and support market stability, providing temporary and targeted support to cushion the impact of price increases”. The group also called for action to promote “resilient and sustainable food, fertilizer and energy systems” – the prime minister had flagged the fertilizer crisis, saying that “today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis”. Post a comment Featured Video of the Day UK allows large visa scheme for Indians

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-ukraine-war-g20-summit-todays-era-must-not-be-of-war-g20-declaration-echoes-pms-message-3525172 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos