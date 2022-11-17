Politics
Biden-Jokowi deal is just one step to make Indonesia green
A massive $20 billion deal with the United States and Japan will kickstart Indonesia’s drive to wean itself off coal power, though the country still needs billions more to reach net zero emissions while meeting the growing demand for energy.
US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the climate finance deal, known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, on Tuesday at a Group of 20 leaders meeting in Bali. In exchange for a combination of funds from government and private sources, Indonesia has pledged to retire the largest fleet of coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia and achieve net-zero emissions from its power sector. electricity.
But even after phasing out its coal-fired power plants and boosting renewable energy, Indonesia still has a long way to go to provide clean energy to a growing economy where energy consumption per person is only a fraction of the richest countries.
Aside from a rapid energy transition, Indonesia would still need $2 trillion in investment in its energy system through 2050, according to BloombergNEF. Reaching net zero by 2050 could cost $3.5 trillion.
The JETP device is a good start. Part of the funding will be used to renegotiate debt related to existing coal plants, so they can retire early without financial penalties. The deal is crucial on this front for Indonesia, where one of the main obstacles to building more renewable energy is a surplus of coal-fired power plants with contracts that guarantee they will be paid for, that they produce or not.
Until these plants begin to shut down, there is little room left on the grid to add clean power. The good news is that $20 billion can go a long way to accelerating coal withdrawals.
The Jakarta-based Institute for Essential Services Reform estimated it would cost $28 billion to accelerate retirements by 2050. And London-based TranzitionZero said $37 billion dollars would be needed to buy out existing contracts and close all factories by 2040.
The JETP should be the final piece of Indonesia’s puzzle to accelerate its energy transition, said Achmed Shahram Edianto, Asia power analyst for climate research firm Ember. Under the JETP, Indonesia is expected to maintain its remarkable momentum and show leadership in accelerating efforts to fully decarbonize its energy sector.
Indonesia is coal-rich, with a mining industry that is the world leader in fuel exports and employs around 250,000 people. The nation also has one of the highest shares of coal-fired power generation in its electricity mix.
Indonesia’s coal production began to skyrocket in the 1990s, when the country anticipated a boom in electricity demand and invested heavily in coal power. In 2015, as nations signed the Paris Agreement and began to take a more serious look at renewable energy, Jokowi launched a program to build 35,000 megawatts of new power capacity, much of it backed by l addition of 117 coal-fired power plants.
The lack of investment in solar energy is particularly glaring given the abundance of sunlight in Indonesia. The IESR estimated that if the solar panels covered all barren land, dry shrubland, savannah, old mines and agricultural plantations, in other words, about a quarter of Indonesia’s total land could generate in average nearly 27 million gigawatt hours of electricity. That’s more than enough to power the whole world.
Instead, the equatorial nation, home to the world’s fourth-largest population, had just 210 megawatts fewer solar panels than Norway, which straddles the Arctic Circle.
The JETP agreement will help change that calculus. Most of the additional spending will come in the form of new renewables and energy storage, power grid upgrades and improvements to buildings, factories and the transportation sector, according to BloombergNEF.
The transition could save Indonesia hundreds of billions in fossil fuel costs and help unlock the potential of metal-rich countries as a global hub for battery manufacturing.
recommended for you
Vietnam nears $11 billion deal to push through coal economy
|
Sources
2/ https://www.energyvoice.com/renewables-energy-transition/461122/the-biden-jokowi-deal-is-just-one-step-to-turn-indonesia-green/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, the loser, is back | donald trump
- Biden-Jokowi deal is just one step to make Indonesia green
- Actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in Britain
- Green Valley Ranch Arson Case: Google Evidence Allowed
- G20 statement echoes Prime Minister’s message
- Virginia cancels home final after shooting that killed 3 soccer players
- Conservative donor Cruddas attacks anti-Tory tax hikes
- Chinese takeover of UK’s biggest chip factory blocked by government
- Bollywood villain for Balakrishna! – Cinema News
- Contempt case: Imran Khan asks SC to end the legal proceedings
- Stock market today: Stocks end lower as earnings targets mute holiday retail outlook
- TARGUS Named Winner of New Energy Harvesting Eco-Smart Keyboard at 2023 CES Innovation Awards