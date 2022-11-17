Trump, the loser, is back | donald trump





Former US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he will run for president in 2024, just a week after his US midterm election fiasco, smacks of desperation and hypocrisy. But it will have key implications for his party and his country.

The long, low-energy announcement was full of lies, half-truths and distortions about his and President Joe Biden’s record, particularly on climate change, energy reserves and the Americas’ position in the world. While it is true that Trump has not embarked on new major wars, a feat for an American president, international security, peace and stability have suffered because of his brutal hyper-nationalism.

In typical Trumpian fashion, it was all vanity and venom. The former president took credit for the fact that Republicans likely retook the House of Representatives after last week’s election, albeit with the narrowest of majorities.

The midterm elections were a referendum on Bidens’ handling of the economy, as much as Trump’s threat to democracy. What historically and politically might have been an easy win for Republicans, especially with high inflation and Bidens’ low approval rating, turned out to be a disappointing outcome for them.

Once again, Trump, the de facto leader of the party, proved to be more of a liability than an asset.

In 2016, candidate Trump promised that if he became president, the country would have so much fun winning that people would get tired of it. Instead, President Trump led his party and his country from failure to failure, until they were tired of losing.

In 2018, Republicans lost the House. In 2020, they also lost the Senate and the White House. And last week, many candidates handpicked by Trump lost the midterm elections and inflicted much humiliation on their party, which, instead of a predicted red wave, had to settle for a ripple. The party failed to regain the Senate, and may even end up with fewer numbers than in the outgoing chamber.

The crushing defeat suffered by Trump’s candidates is a testament to America’s rejection of his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged simply because he lost. In the process, the Trump tornado devastated the country’s international reputation and shook the foundations of its democracy. And if that wasn’t enough, he cheered as his supporters came to Washington to block Congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Now, after the mid-terms, it’s clear that Trump, the sore loser, is also a certified serial loser.

And yet, there seems to be no end to the nightmare.

The defeated, delusional and twice impeached former president, who faces numerous legal woes, has pledged to continue despite growing opposition within the Republican Party as more and more of its leaders stand down. rise up against him. Referring to the party’s last three election setbacks, Republican Marylands Gov. Larry Hogan stressed the need for Trump to step down, using a popular baseball metaphor, three strikes and you’re out.

Indeed, like baseball, US elections are competitive, expensive and time-consuming zero-sum games, producing net winners and losers, who are expected to accept the outcome.

Not anymore, alas. Not since Trump appeared on the field.

Lacking any sportsmanship in life or politics, Trump has rejected the most basic rules of democracy and its basic pillars, such as a free media and an independent judiciary. Since entering politics in 2015, Trump has first changed the rules of the game to suit his interests, and fairly quickly changed the game completely.

Instead of baseball, Trump shifted to tougher, more confrontational and violent American football tactics, where he mounted aggressive offense, fierce defense and hard-hitting dismissals. Indeed, Trump has embraced less democratic, more combative and confrontational means of campaigning and governing.

Had he won the 2020 election, or had his minions won the recent midterm elections, American democracy might not have been able to recover for some time, if at all. Fortunately, the country has backed away from the brink, not once but twice, denying the populist Trump the chance to tear down his liberal democracy.

In fact, it’s easy to see the sense of schadenfreude in many of his critics within the Republican Party: delighted with his defeat, they might have hoped for a good riddance before he did even more damage to the conservative movement.

But Trump’s determination to run for president again could well bring the Republican Party to the brink. Enjoying the strong and unwavering loyalty of some 40% of Republican voters, Trump is sure to present the GOP with an after me, deluge-like ultimatum: Nominate me or risk devastation.

Although it’s too early to tell, Trump could actually fight his way against a number of less committed and lesser-known candidates. And if an aging President Biden insists on running again at age 82, well, Trump might have a real shot at bulldozing him in 2024.

The ramifications of a vengeful Trump returning to the White House for the country and the world may be too difficult to comprehend at this point. But some things are clear: It would be a victory for the anti-democratic insurgent ultra-right faction that stormed Congress on January 6, 2021. It would be a victory for racism and hate.

For too long, Trump has managed to fail. It is high time he failed miserably, once and for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/11/16/trump-return-push-republicans-brink The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos