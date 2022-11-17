Imran Khan threatens to sue a group of TV stations over an interview about selling Toshakhana gifts: The Tribune India





Islamabad, November 16

Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to sue a company and a television station over an interview about the sale of state gifts by him while he was prime minister.

Khan purchased from the state custodian called Toshakhan an expensive Graff wristwatch from the Saudi royal family which he received during a visit in 2018 along with several other gifts and sold them in Dubai for profit.

He was subsequently ousted by the National Assembly’s Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to disclose the sale proceeds in his annual asset declaration provided to the commission.

The issue made headlines again after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, in an interview with Geo TV presenter Shahzeb Khanzada, provided more details about the sale of the rare watch. .

Khan, who is currently recovering from gunshot wounds during an anti-government protest march, angrily responded to the interview, announcing he would sue them in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“Enough is enough. Yesterday, Geo and Khanzada, backed by managers, slandered me through a baseless story concocted by a known fraudster and an internationally wanted criminal. I spoke to my lawyers and I intend to sue Geo, Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in the UK and UAE,” the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

Zahoor in the interview claimed that he bought the expensive watch for less than $2 million in 2019.

He said former Khan Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah Khan, a close aide to his wife Bushra Bibi, approached him about selling gifts.

He further claimed that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5 million “but after negotiations I bought it for $2 million” and made the cash payment at Farah’s insistence.

Farooq said negotiations for a set of the specially designed watch, gold pen, ring and cufflinks given to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman began when his head of the asset recovery Mirza Shahzad Akbar approached the exotic watch collector with a question about whether he would be interested in purchasing a rare watch.

Farooq had bought the set from Farah Shehzadi alias Gogi, a close friend of the former prime minister.

Farooq in the interview explained that one aspect of the low price offer was that the seller wanted cash payment.

Farooq said he withdrew $2 million from his bank and handed it over to representatives of the watch owner after the deal.

Separately, former PTI Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said his party would take legal action against Farooq Zahoor in the United Arab Emirates and Jang Group in London.

Addressing a press conference, he maintained that the gifts were legally obtained and sold in the market, and added that capital gains tax was also paid after the sale.

Chaudhry claimed Zahoor had a “very dark history” and had been wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and Pakistan since 2009 for various financial crimes.

In response to Khan and Chaudhry, Khanzada said he stood by the content of the interview and was ready to defend himself in any court. “We did some research before the interview,” he told Geo TV.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and outspoken critic of Khan, 70, asked him in a tweet to “produce receipts” from the sale of gifts.

She also asked Khan to say the date he would go to court rather than making announcements.

After months of dodging the question of the sale of gifts, former Prime Minister Khan admitted on September 8 this year in a written response to having sold at least four gifts, including the Graff wristwatch, which he had received when he was Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to Pakistani law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be deposited in the state depository or Toshakhana.

Toshakhana records suggest the Graff watch with the pen, ring and cufflinks was given to Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia in September 2018.

Khan has already been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to disclose proceeds from the sale of state gifts he purchased from the Toshakhana, which is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to high state officials. .

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

