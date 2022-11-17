GOP megadonors drop out of Donald Trump’s 2024 White House race





WASHINGTON — More and more big-budget consolidators are dropping former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House in 2024 in favor of rising GOP stars like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Billionaire cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder “has no intention of supporting Trump,” his spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday.

Lauder, 78, paid just under $100,000 to the Republican National Committee when he supported the 76-year-old Trump’s re-election effort in 2019, according to the OpenSecrets website. He also donated $2,700 directly to Trump in November 2017, the maximum allowed at the time under federal law.

Lauder’s spokesperson didn’t say who he might support in 2024, but OpenSecrets also says the billionaire donated $200,000 to DeSantis’ first gubernatorial campaign in 2018. Official campaign finance records Florida show also Lauder donated an additional $10,000 to Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC in July. of 2021.

Lauder’s rejection of the 45th president comes after two other New York-based billionaires, metal mogul Andy Sabin and private equity CEO Stephen Schwarzman, spoke out against Trump.

“I wouldn’t give him a nickel,” Sabin told the Post on Wednesday, the day after Trump kicked off his third consecutive presidential campaign at Mar-a-Lago. “What I’m telling you is what most people I know think but are afraid to say… I don’t really give like—. Trump does nothing to help my life. My businesses couldn’t be better without Trump.

Sabin, who contributed $120,000 to Trump’s unsuccessful 2020 re-election campaign, blamed the former president for ‘single-handedly’ ruining GOP prospects in last week’s midterm elections. , in which the Democrats kept control of the Senate and the Republicans were on track to register a simple majority in the House.

“He’s not a good person. He could be useful, but it’s all about him,” Sabin said of Trump. [Virginia Gov. Glenn] Youngkin and [Senator] Tim Scott, let them turn the party into what it should be.

Billionaire Andy Sabin blamed former President Donald Trump for the GOP’s performance in the midterm elections. Doug Kuntz

Florida records show Sabin donated $55,000 this year to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, and he plans to back the Sunshine State governor if he runs for president in 2024.

However, Sabin acknowledged that if Trump’s early entry wiped out the GOP field, he would hold his nose and vote for him again.

“I would vote for him over a Democrat,” he told the Post. “I would vote for a turtle rather than a Democrat.”

Meanwhile, Schwarzman — who contributed $3 million to the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC in 2020 and gave more than $35 million to Republican candidates in the last election cycle — told Axios in a statement. Wednesday that he too was done with the former president.

“It’s time for the Republican Party to embrace a new generation of leaders, and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries,” he said. “America does best when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday.”

Sabin and Schwarzman’s defections come after Citadel hedge fund CEO and founder Ken Griffin, who has given more than $60 million to midterm GOP candidates, told Politico just before Election Day that he was tired of Trump.

Billionaire Stephen Schwarzman said he was done with Trump after contributing $3 million to the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC in 2020. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

He did a lot of things very well and missed the mark in some important areas, Griffin said earlier this month. And for a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation.

Griffin, a Florida native who is overseeing the construction of a new Citadel office in Miami, added that DeSantis “has a terrific record as governor of Florida, and our country would be well served by him as president.”

The 54-year-old hedge fund boss donated $5 million to DeSantis’ successful re-election campaign this year.

So far, Trump is the only person to officially launch a 2024 presidential campaign. President Biden has said he intends to run for office, but will wait to make a final decision until early next year.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses supporters on election night after winning his re-election race. AP Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at a campaign rally in Westchester, NY AP

Meanwhile, a prominent New York Republican told the Post last week that “DeSantis is running.”

“He talks to donors in New York. He has good friends here. He went to the Hamptons [for fundraisers]said the top GOPer, who added that other Republicans are talking about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is considered more charismatic than DeSantis.

Trump is apparently aware he could face an uphill battle against DeSantis or Youngkin, lashing out at both governors in several Truth Social posts over the past week.

Donald Trump recently announced his candidacy to return to the White House in 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Now that the election in Florida is over and everything went pretty well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020 I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida than Ron D got got this year, 5.7 million to 4.6 million? I was just asking? Trump wrote on Nov. 10.

A day later, he oddly said Youngkin’s last name sounds Chinese and claimed the Virginian couldn’t have won without me last year.

Young Kin (Now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) Virginia couldn’t have won without me, the former president said. I endorsed him, did a really big Trump rally for him over the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him or he couldn’t have come close to winning.

Days before Trump’s campaign kicked off, an insider told the Post that the former president was “talking about raising over $1.5 billion from donors big and small.” It was unclear how much the absence of Lauder, Griffin, Sabin and Schwarzman’s money could affect that goal.

With reporting by Ian Mohr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/16/gop-megadonors-ditch-donald-trumps-2024-white-house-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos