Inappropriate: Xi caught on camera berating Trudeau | News from Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping has scolded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for alleged leaks from an earlier G20 summit meeting, in a rare public display of annoyance that was caught on camera.
In video footage released by Canadian broadcasters on Wednesday, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and conversing through a translator during the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Everything we discussed was leaked in the log; it’s not appropriate, a smiling Xi told Trudeau through the interpreter. And that’s not how the conversation was conducted, if there’s any sincerity on your part, Xi said, at which point Trudeau cut him off and walked over to the Chinese president.
In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, Trudeau said. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on.
Xi looked around as Trudeau responded.
Let’s create the conditions first, Xi replied through the interpreter before smiling, shaking hands with Trudeau and walking away.
Trudeau held talks with Xi, the first in more than three years, at the G20 summit on Tuesday, according to Canadian officials. Media outlets said Trudeau raised serious concerns about alleged espionage and Chinese interference in Canadian elections during the discussion.
Asked at a press conference later about the exchange with Xi, Trudeau said not every conversation will always be easy, but it’s extremely important that we continue to stand up for the things that matter to Canadians. .
The video captured a rare candid moment for the Chinese president, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.
Tuesday’s initial meeting lasted 10 minutes and was an informal chat on the sidelines of the summit, a Canadian government source told Reuters news agency. China’s state-run Global Times said the two leaders had a very short conversation during the summits’ opening ceremony.
Trudeau expressed hope to Xi that he would like the opportunity to talk about the Korean Peninsula, Ukraine, Canada-China relations, biodiversity and other issues, while Xi replied that the he key requirement for China-Canada relations is to find common ground while managing the difference(s), the newspaper reported Thursday, citing an unnamed source.
Canada has not released an official report of the meeting, but Trudeau confirmed the conversation and the points he made to Xi during a press conference at the end of the G20.
Relations between the two countries were strained after the 2018 arrest in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant, and the subsequent detention by China of Michael Spavor, a businessman, and Michael Kovrig, a regional expert with the International Crisis Group. who were accused of espionage. Both were released in September last year after Meng was released.
Tensions between Canada and China have recently resurfaced.
On Monday, an employee of Canada’s largest power producer involved in researching battery materials was charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets for the benefit of China.
This month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest themselves of their investments in critical Canadian minerals, citing national security.
Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, told the Associated Press news agency that Xi probably wanted to send a message to Trudeau that Canada will not be allowed to dictate the terms of the relationship between the two nations. and that Trudeau had better take it into account. .
The former ambassador said it was as if Xi was saying, “You have to be smart if you want to maintain any kind of relationship with us.
It is very unusual to see Xi Jinping engage in this kind of public exercise to criticize someone, Saint-Jacques added.
