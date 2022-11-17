‘Committed to a trade deal with India, but…’: Rishi Sunak at G20 summit





On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bali. It was their first meeting after the first Indian-born British prime minister took office last month.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali today. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

By India Today Web Desk: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he was committed to signing a trade deal with India. Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak said: “We remain committed to getting a trade deal with India, but we have to get it right… idea of ​​India taking over the presidency of the G20”. Sunak also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bali. It was their first meeting after the first Indian-born British prime minister took office last month. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Sunak on assuming office. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the state of the comprehensive comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UK and the progress made on the 2030 roadmap for the future relationship. Both leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums, including the G20 and the Commonwealth. It was great to meet PM @RishiSunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to strong ties. We discussed ways to increase trade ties, broaden the scope of security cooperation in the context of India’s defense reforms and further strengthen people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/gcCt35m1uw

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022 Total trade between India and UK stood at USD 17.5 billion in 2021-2022. Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 on December 1. Also Read: As India Wins G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Modi Says ‘Data for Development’ Will Be Main Part of Country’s Theme Prime Minister Modi, during a speech at the G20 Summit in Bali, said: “India is supporting the G-20 as the world grapples with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices”. “India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. Over the next year, we will strive to ensure that the G20 functions as a global engine to build momentum for collective action. “, Prime Minister Modi said. “The appropriate use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty. Digital solutions can be helpful in the fight against climate change, as we have seen in examples remote working and paperless offices during Covid,” he said. . Digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race and its greatest benefits will only be realized when digital access becomes truly inclusive, he added. (With the contribution of ANI, PTI) Also read: Rishi Sunak greenlights 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi Posted on: November 16, 2022

