As Trump announces the 2024 race, a look at its impact





Former President Donald Trump has announced he will seek the nation’s highest office again, days after some within the Republican Party blamed him for weaker-than-expected party performance midway through 2022. .

Through more than 20 documentaries dating back to 2016, FRONTLINE has built a unique public record on Trump’s overhaul of the GOP and its impact on American life, politics and democracy, including the consequences of his refusal to concede his presidential loss. of 2020 to Joe Biden and his role in efforts to overturn the election results that culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Check out our collected documentaries below.

Trump’s Impact on American Democracy Lies, Politics and Democracy

From Michael Kirk and his team, this September 2022 documentary investigates how Trump and other American political leaders fed the public lies about the 2020 presidential election and embraced rhetoric that led to violence Politics.

American insurgency

An investigation into the evolution of the threat from far-right extremist groups during Trump’s presidency, from the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally to the January 2, 2021 assault on the United States Capitol. From a team led by Rick Rowley and AC Thompson, the documentary, updated January 2022, is a collaboration with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalisms Investigative Reporting Program, with support from the WNET Groups Exploring Hate initiative.

united states of conspiracy

How conspiracy theory trafficking moved from the margins of American politics to the White House, aided by an alliance between Trump, his longtime adviser Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. From Michael Kirk and his team, the documentary was updated in January 2022.

Plot to overturn the election

An investigation into how the myth of widespread voter fraud has made its way to the center of American politics. From FRONTLINE and ProPublica, this March 2022 documentary by Samuel Black and AC Thompson traces how a handful of people have had an outsized impact on the current crisis of democratic legitimacy in the United States.

Outweigh the American Carnage

Made in the weeks following the attack on the Capitol, this January 2021 documentary from Michael Kirk and his team examines the road to January 6. The documentary investigates Trump’s siege of his enemies, the media and even his own party leaders, who for years ignored the warning signs of what was to come.

What vote counts

With Columbia Journalism Investigations and reporters from the USA Today Network, this October 2020 documentary by Jelani Cobb, June Cross and Tom Jennings traces how unfounded allegations of massive voter fraud entered the political mainstream in the United States, and how and why Trump and other Republicans have sought to attack the legitimacy of mail-in votes.

Trump’s Impact on American Politics American Voices: A Nation in Turmoil

Premiering in November 2020, this post-election special from a team led by Mike Shum and Blair Woodbury explores the lives, fears and hopes of Americans during the chaotic months leading up to the historic 2020 presidential contest by following the people across the country as they dealt with COVID-19 in their communities, responded to the murder of George Floyd, and experienced a polarizing election and its aftermath.

supreme revenge

Updated in November 2020, this documentary by Michael Kirk and his team examines how the conservative majority that paved the way for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was born, exploring the roles of Senator Mitch McConnell and former President Trump.

The Great Divide of the Americas: From Obama to Trump

This four-hour January 2020 documentary series from Michael Kirk and his team explores how the Americas have become increasingly bitter, divided and toxic politics. Part One traces how former President Barack Obama’s promise of unity crumbled as growing racial, cultural and political divisions laid the foundation for Trump’s rise. Part two examines how Trump’s campaign has exploited these divisions, how his presidency has sparked anger on both sides of the divide, and what the polarization of the Americas could mean for the future of the country.

Clash of trumps

This October 2018 documentary from filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team traces how an investigation into Russian interference attempts in the 2016 election began to threaten Trump’s presidency. It examines Trump’s unprecedented battle against special counsel Robert Mueller, the FBI and even his own attorney general. An updated version, The Mueller Investigation, aired in March 2019.

Taking control of assets

In this April 2018 documentary, Michael Kirk and his team entered President Trump’s high-stakes battle for control of the GOP, examining how Trump attacked fellow Republicans and used inflammatory rhetoric that rallied his base and further divided the country during his first year as president. .

War on the APE

This October 2017 documentary examines how the anti-regulation and anti-climate change-science movements in America reached a moment of triumph during Trump’s presidency, and how the EPA pursued a wide range of environmental policy rollbacks. at the time. From a team led by James Jacoby and Anya Bourg.

Trump on his way to the White House

From January 2017, this documentary by Michael Kirk and his team examines how Donald Trump defied expectations to win the presidency in 2016.

Trump and immigration targeting El Paso

From Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith, this January 2020 documentary explores how El Paso, Texas became the proving ground for the Trump administration’s immigration policy. Interviews with current and former government officials, Border Patrol agents, lawyers and migrants tell the inside story of the epicenter of the border crisis.

Children caught in the repression

As the detention of migrant children increased under President Trump, FRONTLINE and The Associated Press in November 2019 investigated what was happening at federally funded shelters and the lasting impact on children detained in states. -United. From a team led by Daffodil Altan and Andrs Cediel.

Zero tolerance

In this October 2019 documentary, Michael Kirk and his team investigate how President Trump turned the issue of immigration into a potent political weapon that fueled division and violence, and how three political insurgents became the driving force behind his administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Separated: children at the border

This 2018 survey chronicles what happened to immigrant children separated from their parents at the border. From Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith, the documentary explores the development and impact of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy and how Trump and Obama treated minors at the border.

The suppression of gangs

From Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith, this 2018 documentary explores how a series of gruesome murders linked to the violent MS-13 gang led to many immigrant teens being charged with gang membership and illegally detained, and how Trump made gang a key exhibit in support of its immigration program.

Trump and COVID-19 The virus: what happened?

A June 2020 investigation into the Trump administrations’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and why the United States was caught off guard. From Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith, the documentary unpacks the reasons and defining moments of the Trump administrations’ shutdown response, and describes a series of missed opportunities to contain the virus before it’s too late.

coronavirus pandemic

Airing just weeks after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, this April 2020 documentary tells the inside story of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc first in Washington state and then across the rest of the United States, and examines what happened when politics and science collided. From a team led by Miles OBrien, Kate McMahon and Caleb Hellerman.

Trump and Putin’s Foreign Policy Revenge

This 2017 documentary from filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team examined how a lifetime of grievances against the United States led Russian President Vladimir Putin to target the 2016 presidential election, and why it emerged that Trump was the kind candidate that Putin might like.

Trumps on the trade war

A May 2019 investigation into President Trump’s bet to take on China on trade, by Rick Young, Laura Sullivan, Emma Schwartz and Fritz Kramer. This collaborative investigation by FRONTLINE, NPR and the Investigative Reporting Workshop examines what drove the world’s two largest economies to the brink, and the billions at stake.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

This October 2019 documentary by Martin Smith, Linda Hirsch and Sara Obeidat examined the rise and reign of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, including the Trump administration’s response to the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Taliban country

In January 2020, as the Trump administration brokered a deal with the Taliban to end a nearly 20-year-old US-led war, this documentary from a team led by Najibullah Quraishi and Karim Shah revealed the resurgence of groups in Afghanistan and the continuing threat posed by the Islamic State.

The Events That Shaped Trump The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden

Ahead of the 2020 election, FRONTLINE’s critically acclaimed series, The Choice, offered interwoven investigative biographies of the two major party candidates. This documentary by Michael Kirk and his team examines President Trump’s approach to power and how he reacted in times of crisis.

President Trump

Taken from The Choice 2016, this 2017 documentary by Michael Kirk and his team offers an examination of the key moments that shaped Donald Trump. Interviews with advisers, business associates and biographers reveal how Trump transformed from real estate developer to reality TV star to president.

These documentaries and hundreds of other FRONTLINE documentaries are available for streaming on our website, in the PBS video app and on the FRONTLINE YouTube channel.

Patrice Taddonio, digital writer and audience development strategist, FRONTLINE

