The UAE has just received twenty drones from Turkey. What is the backstory?

In March 2021, Tawazun, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense and security procurement authority for the armed forces, and Turkish company Baykar Defence, the manufacturing company of the famous native drone Bayraktar TB2, have had discussions about possible cooperation. The talks continued for a few months before the Emiratis introduced a tempting offer of 2 billion dollars. The deal included Abu Dhabi’s request to meet a shopping list of 120 TB2 drones, munitions, command and control units and training.

The news came in light of talks aimed at taking defense cooperation between the two states to the next level. On September 21, Turkey reportedly delivered twenty of its Bayraktars to the UAE. A senior Turkish official confirmed that his country had delivered drones and that Abu Dhabi was indeed looking for more. Many observers I spoke to found this development in defense and the military quite surprising for two main reasons.

First, the TB2 production lines are fully occupied after reaching capacity with the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. According at Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar, the Turkish drone manufacturer is complete for three years. Although Ankara is trying to increase its production capacity in the face of growing international demand for its TB2, there is no room at the moment to respond quickly to surprising and unforeseen needs.

Another reason is the UAE’s assertive foreign policy and its experience with Chinese drones. This presumably suggests that Abu Dhabi could use Turkish drones in ways that contradict Ankara’s regional interests or even pass them on to third parties who could threaten those interests. In this sense, we can recall a precedent during which the Libyan warlord, General Khalifa Haftar, accused of having committed war crimesused Wing Loong drones made in China and acquired by the United Arab Emirates versus the UN-recognized and Turkish-backed Libyan government in Tripoli in 2019.

The fact that Baykar Defense has decided to deliver twenty of its flagship TB2 drones to Abu Dhabi despite the circumstances in Libya means that Turkey attaches great importance to the Emirati offer, and both parties have resolved the concern related to the nature of the use of the Turkish drone. The Turks did not want to lose the case. However, they also failed to deliver everything the UAE requested. This strategy should keep the two sides engaged in defense talks for some time.

In 2011, Abu Dhabi and Ankara signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry. The memorandum of understanding was ratified in 2017. Although the UAE remained one of the the best importers of Turkey’s defense equipment over the past decade, no significant progress has been made in cooperation in the defense sector. However, the eventual realization of a $2 billion deal is undoubtedly a break from the traditional trend.

Following the normalization of relations with Turkey in February 2021, the United Arab Emirates expressed its intention to accelerate defense cooperation. As a result, both parties signature a letter of intent for defense industrial cooperation providing for regular meetings between their representatives to define the areas of cooperation and monitor the results. During a meeting with the Central Executive Committee of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in July 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discovered that the UAE has offered to build a factory for the TB2 in Abu Dhabi. But why Turkish drones in particular? And what is the justification for buying 120 units or even building a factory?

The UAE’s drone force mainly depends on some aging US drones as well as modern drones Chinese versions. Abu Dhabi’s drone inventory includes MQ-1 Predators, the export version of the RQ-1 Predator (which is incapable of carrying weapons), and the Chinese Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II drones. Most of these drones are intended for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Regarding drones acquired in the United States, the United Arab Emirates demand to buy the superior MQ-9 Reaper two years ago, but Washington suspended its request in 2021. As for Chinese drones, although the Wing Long II, capable of carrying several types of ammunition, has been promoted as the alternative profitable to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper, its performance was modest. Compared to the Turkish TB2, although bigger and heavier, the Chinese drones did not shine. Several buyers have Express disappointment with the performance of drones made in China.

In this sense, the purchase of Turkish drones would diversify and modernize the inventory of the UAE. Additionally, the acquisition of Turkish Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) would serve the UAE’s current strategy of investing and developing autonomous capabilities, electronic warfare capability and smart ordnance. Sourcing technology, expertise and equipment from large, advanced suppliers beyond the United States means establishing a working relationship with Turkey.

Despite its importance, the diversification motive alone does not offer a complete answer as to why the UAE would request 120 Turkish drones or even offer to build a factory to produce them. A host of political, commercial and defence-related reasons could help clarify the motives behind the Emirati mega-bid.

First of all, it is worth considering the performance of the TB2 in non-traditional military confrontations as well as in hybrid warfare. What makes Turkish drones extremely desirable for customers around the world is that they are usually a very effective military system at low cost. It was battle tested in several critical geopolitical theaters of different circumstances and hostile environments. Despite some limits on its operational range with the lack of enough ground stations and its reliance on them instead of satellite communications, the performance of the TB2 is sufficient to provide Abu Dhabi with a significant new drone fleet.

Second, the deal serves as a message to the United States: “If you don’t sell us guns, we’ll get them from somewhere else.” Under the Donald Trump administration, Abu Dhabi asked to purchase Lockheed Martin F-35, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAS) fighter jets and other equipment and munitions valued at an estimated $23 billion. Although the Trump administration initially agreed to pursue the claim, the Biden administration later suspended the deal, including up to eighteen MQ-9Bs and related equipment worth $3 billion.

Third, the Abu Dhabi agreement should not be viewed solely from a technical point of view. A $2 billion bid is set to buy the Emiratis radiation inside Turkey and build strong working relationships with political institutions and the burgeoning defense industry based on shared interests and threats. Recently, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have faced a growing threat from the expansion of Iran-supported Shiite militias in their neighboring theaters. The TB2 has proven to be quite a convincing offensive platform against high value military assets, armed groups and militias.

Following the normalization of relations with Ankara, the United Arab Emirates has displayed its financial power and deepened its commercial ties with Turkey. The defense industry sector is one area where Abu Dhabi can meet some of its defense needs and simultaneously do business and profit.

As for Turkey, given the significance of the possible realization of a $2 billion deal, it likely had several tricky issues to consider before proceeding cautiously. One of the problems is that selling 120 drones at once to the Emirates, even if they are available, would alter the delicate military balance within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), especially with Qatar and Saudi Arabia. . By delivering twenty TB2s in September, however, Ankara still had the chance to test others’ willingness to buy more of its drones and even entice them to do so without seriously undermining the balance within the GCC.

Ultimately, the UAE and Turkey likely view the current formula by which they executed the TB2 deal as a win-win situation. Turkey has shown that it can guarantee the defense needs of the UAE even in unique or urgent times. At the same time, Abu Dhabi has proven that it can put its money in its mouth to open a new page with Ankara and boost bilateral relations.

