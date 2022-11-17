UK Autumn Statement: To what extent is Brexit responsible for the fiscal ‘black hole’?

Britain’s finance minister has warned of ‘horrendous decisions’ ahead of today’s (Thursday) budget ‘autumn statement’ as he seeks to redress the country’s difficult financial situation.

Jeremy Hunt admitted that there will be spending cuts and that “we are all going to pay a little more tax” to compensate for a budget hole estimated at some 55 billion (63 billion).

The United Kingdom is not alone in having to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage of supply, runaway inflation and rising interest rates, not to mention the war of the Russia versus Ukraine which drove up energy prices.

He suffered the aggravating impact of Liz Truss’ disastrous tax experience.

But many economists say Brexit has damaged the country’s finances to a far greater extent and will continue to do so.

“Half the budget hole until Brexit”

“About half of the fiscal hole, and the political instability that goes with it, is due to Brexit,” said John Springford of the Centrefor European Reform. said on Twitter in October, during an exchange on the relationship between the United Kingdom’s membership of the EU and its economic performance.

In a CER report in Junehe commented on a $29 billion (33.2 billion) tax hike announced earlier in the year by then finance minister Rishi Sunak – up to “their highest share of GDP since the 1960s “, did he declare.

“These tax hikes would not have been necessary had the UK remained in the EU (or the single market and customs union),” Springford explained.

He quoted an official estimate by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) from March 2021, predicting that Brexit would reduce UK long-term productivity by 4%.

“Overall, the net cost of (Boris) Johnson’s Brexit to public finances will be nearly $30 billion (34.2 billion) every year,” said Ian Mulheirn of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. written in an article the same month. He also concluded that “none of these taxes would have been necessary if we had remained in the EU”.

Mulheirn cited falling tax revenue, loss of income due to an immigration crackdown and the UK’s £25 billion (£29.7 billion) annual EU exit bill as reasons for “the economic anchor of Brexit”.

Springford attributed a shortfall in UK GDP and goods trade performance relative to other advanced economies as being ‘due to Brexit, not Covid’, and identified ‘a clear Brexit effect’ on the country’s “fixed” investment. “The jury is still out on trade in services,” he added.

Trade “linked to bureaucracy”

“Growth, growth and growth”, the ephemeral British Prime Minister Liz Truss listed as her priorities. But there is growing evidence that a significant obstacle to that goal is Brexit itself.

Numerous studies have documented a decline in trade between the UK and the European Union, its main trading partner, since the UK left the bloc.

The British wine industry is a sector that has been significantly affected. Many companies find it difficult to import wine across the English Channel from the mainland, due to bureaucracy and additional costs.

Independent wine merchants Lant Street Wine say they are trying to import “interesting wines from quality small producers” to sell in the UK market. But where it used to take a few days for a delivery, it can now take months.

“There are so many companies that are really struggling. Every day it annoys us,” company director Ben Wilcock told Luke Hanrahan for The recent Euronews report.

Britain’s voluntary exit from the EU single market and customs union – and stripped down nature of Brexit trade deal negotiated by Boris Johnson – erected a plethora of non-tariff barriers such as customs declarations, rules of origin checks, regulatory checks and health checks.

“Brexit is tearing the union apart and destroying our biggest manufacturing sector – food and farming,” says campaign group Save British Food – which also calls itself Save British Farming.

“Trading is so much red tape. It couldn’t be worse for us. There are two things, yes, you’re selfish, you’re a business. But I also tend to look at it for the whole of the country and I’m really concerned about food security, food stocks and food supply,” the group’s chairman, Liz Webster, told Euronews.

A report by the Irish Institute of Economic and Social Research (ESRI) in October compared trade between the UK and the EU to a “scenario in which Brexit did not happen”. He calculated that trade in goods from the UK to the EU was down 16% from what it would have been, while trade from the EU to the UK had suffered a drop of 20%.

Trade has recovered since the start of 2021, according to the report, but “well below the levels one would have expected had it performed at a comparable level with other trading partners.” Across the EU, “Brexit has resulted in a significant drop in trade with the UK in almost all cases, although to varying degrees,” he found.

The report’s findings echo those of several other studies that Euronews has highlighted, see for example here and here.

Meanwhile, evidence suggests the UK financial sector has also been shaken, exemplified by reports that Paris has overtaken London as the largest stock exchange in Europe.

“A smaller economy means higher taxes are needed to fund public services and welfare,” the CER report noted in June, endorsing “OBR forecasts that the scarring effects of Brexit will be more important than those of Covid”.

Labor shortages ‘crippling the economy’

“A desperate shortage of workers is inflating wages and stunting business growth,” said Tony Danker, chief executive of the Confederation of British Industry, the UK’s top employers’ body, as the CBI called on the government to “make difficult political choices” to revive the faltering economy.

Among other measures, his November 14 statement recommended “using existing flexibility in the immigration system” to help businesses find workers. She would like an update of the list of sectors recognized as having a shortage and greater flexibility in terms of visas.

Many employers have made similar appeals, to no avail. “We need to take a different approach to economically productive migration,” the head of retail chain Next, Lord Simon Wolfson, said recently.

Although he supported the UK’s departure from the EU, he complained that “when it comes to immigration, it’s definitely not the Brexit i wanted“, calling for controlled migration that benefits rather than cripples the economy.

A Peterson Institute for International Economics report in May blamed the UK’s higher inflation rate, relative to its European peers, on Brexit, with the impact on migration a key factor.

“By ending the free movement of migrant workers from the EU to the UK, the UK government has unilaterally reduced the supply of labor and its elasticity,” he said.

Growing calls to join the EU single market

The trickle has yet to become a flood, but there are growing calls among British businesses for the country to join – if not the EU itself – then the bloc’s single market. Many are frustrated frontline politicians who seem unwilling to debate the issue.

“I’m there, amazed that they’re not having this conversation right now,” wine merchant Ben Wilcock told Euronews. “We need to have honest conversations about the customs union and the single market.”

“The quick fix is ​​to free up our trade by getting back into the single market as quickly as possible,” said Liz Webster of Save British Food.

“It was the biggest lie of all: that we could replace the economic advantage of being part of the most advanced free trade zone in the world. No independent trade agreement can replace its economic advantage. ‘deal with it as a country,’ wrote Jrgen Maier, vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and former CEO of Siemens UK, in a item for the Guardian in October, calling on Rishi Sunak to bring the UK back into the EU single market and customs union.

Others making the call include London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Liberal Democrats and Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, a former cabinet minister.

A survey published in October by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change found strongly negative views on the impact of Brexit among the British public. Many wanted closer ties between the UK and the EU.

However, its findings on the single market are not expected to increase pressure from business on the UK government.

“Only a third of public opinion think the UK should at least apply for membership of the EU single market,” the report said.

Nor is there any significant political impetus for such a move. The main opposition Labor Party has ruled out joining the single market, with leader Sir Keir Starmer instead promising to “Making Brexit Work“.

Many critics say the UK’s inability to deal with Brexit’s damage to the economy means the underlying problems remain unresolved.

“British politicians may find it difficult to ignore Brexit’s central role in Britain’s economic problems for much longer,” John Springford of the Center for European Reform concluded in his report.

It was in June. But as Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver his fall statement, there are few signs of change.