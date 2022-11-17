Jokowi says Indonesia will bid to host 2036 Olympics in new capital – The Diplomat

Advertising

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo has officially announced that his government will submit a bid to hold the 2036 Olympics in his yet-to-be-built capital, Nusantara.

Jokowi made the announcement in a statement posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel yesterday at the close of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali. On this occasion, I express Indonesia’s willingness and eagerness to host the 2036 Olympics in the future capital of Nusantara,” Jokowi said in the statement. according to time.

He also hailed the role of sport in uniting humanity amid the crises that have clouded Indonesia’s G-20 presidency this year, including the Russia-Ukraine war and rising tensions between China and the United States.

“As Chair of the G-20 Summit, and together with other G-20 leaders, I have underscored the importance of sport for health and its power to unite the world, especially in the global situation current,” he added. “The success of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games will underscore the importance of preserving global neutrality in international sporting events and governing bodies.”

First announced in 2019, the town of Nusantara is being built in East Kalimantan province, some 1,300 kilometers from Jakarta. The government hopes the new city will replace Jakarta as Indonesia’s capital by 2024.

The Indonesian offer was hosted by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach After attending a presentation of the Nusantara project and the progress already made, he said. I am deeply impressed by President Widodo’s vision to develop this city as a model of sustainable living, with particular emphasis on health and sport.

If successful, Nusantara would become the first city in Southeast Asia to host the Olympics, although it is not the first to apply: Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur have applied to host the Olympics in summer of 2008. Among other nations believed to be in the running for hosting rights in 2036 are Mexico, South Korea, Britain, Egypt, Germany, India and Qatar.

This is not the first time that the Jokowis administration has offered to host the Olympics. In late 2020, Indonesia prepared an unsuccessful bid to host the 2032 games in Jakarta, an event which was ultimately won by Brisbane. Like Jokowi told his office At the time, the bid aimed to build on Indonesia’s successful hosting of the 2018 Asian Games, which boosted our confidence and revealed to the world that Indonesia is capable of hosting international events.

At the time of Jakarta’s Olympic bid, I noted that its prestige value and apparent disregard for economic rationality sounded a lot like Jokowi’s $40 billion plan to build a new capital on the island of Borneo. It is therefore perhaps fitting that the new capital, since dubbed Nusantara, is the proposed host city of the 2036 games.

But given that construction of the new capital has only just begun and the difficulties the government is facing in attracting investment to Nusantara, any talk of hosting the Olympics would seem extremely premature. Whether the new city will even be complete by 2036, let alone able to host a major international sporting event, remains very open to question.

Still, the candidacy offers an interesting insight into the ambitions and prospects of Indonesia’s seventh president. In Man of Contradictions, his 2020 biography of Jokowi, Ben Bland wrote that the scope of the new capital project testified to his whimsical nature and disorganized style of government.

The plan to use the world’s first international sports jamboree to showcase his achievements also reflects his penchant for high-profile mega-projects and his desire to leave a lasting mark on Indonesia.