Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit at Bangalore Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, in a sparkling ceremony attended by a host of leaders from the IT, BT and start-up sectors. The event was organized by the Department of Electronics, Computers, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and is the first full ground version of BTS after the pandemic. The central theme of BTS this year is “Tech4NexGen” and will focus on electronics, computing, deep technology, biotechnology and startups.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by guests of honor HE Mr. Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland, HE Mr. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, United Arab Emirates, HE Mr. Tim Watts, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia. The ceremony was presided over by Shri Basavaraj S. Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In his inaugural speech, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi commended IT professionals in Bengaluru for creating innovative technology products that have helped the country through the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic while all others countries were in trouble. The Prime Minister gave the example of Ayushman Bharat, one of the largest insurance schemes in the world which has been implemented seamlessly through the efforts of India’s tech professionals.

Karnataka to develop six new knowledge cities and a Startup Park

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Basavaraj S. Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, announced the establishment of six new towns in Karnataka to promote the growth of knowledge and technology sectors in the state. These new towns will be developed in Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Bengaluru. These cities will be well-planned, high-tech and will help promote IT, BT and startups. A dedicated startup park will be developed near the Bengaluru International Airport which will be multi-modal and help promote various spheres of the startup ecosystem, he said, adding that the state needs to do much more for growth. of the startup industry. He had also announced that Knowledge and Technology City would be established near Bengaluru International Airport.

He further added that the government will start working on the development of these cities in the next six months. The Chief Minister, Shri. Bommai also called on leaders of the scientific world to innovate for the good of the human race and to develop technologies to create a new, healthy human being and a better future for all.

Distinguished guests at the inaugural ceremony included Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Honorable Minister of Electronics, Computers, Bt and S&T, Higher Education; Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihoods, Government of Karnataka, Dr Murugesh R. Nirani, Honorable Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, Shri. Siddaramaiah, Honorable Leader of the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Shri. BK Hariprasad, Honorable Leader of the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Council, Mr. Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer, Kyndryl, Shri. Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Inmobi, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Vision Group on Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on Information Technology, Government of Karnataka and Shri. Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups, Government of Karnataka.

Unique distinction of having first and 100e unicorns

Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government of Karnataka has largely enabled the right kind of learning and education to promote the growth of knowledge sectors. The state government has set a goal to achieve $300 billion digital economy by 2025, the biotechnology share will be $36 billion. Minister Lauded Karnataka’s Startup Industry for Attaining First and 100 Honorse unicorns in the country.

Also present at the event were Dr. EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, Informatics, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka; and Smt. Meena Nagaraj CN, Director, Department of Electronics, Computers and Bt, and Managing Director, KITS, Government of Karnataka, and Shri Arvind Kumar, Managing Director, Software Technology Parks of India.

The 25the edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit today is a testament to Karnataka’s commitment to innovation and technology, backed by nimble policies and initiatives aimed at making the state India’s innovation hub. This journey began in 1998, when Bangalore IT.biz was the country’s first city-hosted IT event. It was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This was followed by the Bangalore Bio Summit in 2001, dedicated to the biotechnology industry. These two landmark events placed the state of Karnataka on the global map, projecting the potential of the state and its contribution to the respective sectors. In 2017, these two flagship events were merged as Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The 3-day BTS2022 event will see global tech leaders, Indian companies and IT, deep tech and biotech startups come together, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.

Highlights of BTS2022

The 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit will bring together participants from over 30 countries, over 350 experts in the field in over 70 sessions attended by over 5000 delegates

Large showcase of more than 400 start-ups, Lab2Market exhibition of the main Indian R&D institutes

BTS 2022 will witness India’s largest international tech expo with over 575 participating organizations that will see the confluence of IT and biotech majors

BTS 2022 will host India USA Tech Conclave 2.0 and Global Innovation Alliance (GIA)

BTS 2022 will hold a startup pavilion with 330 exhibitors from various industries

12 Bengaluru unicorn startups that flourished in the last year will be honored with the Bengaluru Impact Award

Special events such as IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters

An annual highlight of the Summit is the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), an initiative of the Department of Electronics, Computers, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka with the aim of nurturing innovation, science and technology relations with various countries. This initiative has enabled collaboration and in-depth engagements with more than 30 partner countries, 18 GIA Tech Engagement Meets, more than 1,500 start-ups engaged in projects and more than 10 academic institutions engaged in different projects.

The IT hub of India, the state of Karnataka is on a mission to promote faster and more inclusive growth in the IT and biotechnology sectors through aggressive policies and related initiatives. Some of the milestones include Information Technology Policy 2020-25, establishment of K-Tech Innovation Centers, the country’s first ARTPARK (AI and Robotics Technology Park), Bengaluru’s Helix Biotechnology Park and establishment of Centers of Excellence (CoE), to name a few .

Today, BTS 2022 is an important forum for dialogue between industry, startups, researchers and policy makers to forge collaborations and alliances. This will also include multi-track conferences on computing and electronics, deep technology, start-ups and biotechnology.

Overview of the conferences scheduled under each track for DAY 1:

ITE & DeepTech

4 sessions which covered the themes of Lead the Techade, Convergence of the Tech Revolution, Accelerating Trust and Accountability, and Building India’s Power in Emerging Technology.

The sessions saw the participation of executives and subject matter experts from Goldman Sachs, Mercedes Benz, Myelin Foundry, IBM India, Micron Technology, Bosch Global Software and Intel Labs.

START-UP

4 sessions that covered the themes of: We Define Tomorrow, Long-Term Venture Capital Growth, Building a Robotic Ecosystem, and the Future of the Digital Public Good.

The sessions saw the participation of subject matter experts from IvyCap Ventures, 3one4 capital, Ideaspring Capital, Pi Ventures, India Quotient, UAVIO Labs Pvt Ltd, Volvo Group India, iSPIRIT foundation.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

4 sessions which include Leading the new normal, Genomics revolution 2.0 and its implications, Smart Supply Chains in Biopharma and Gene Editing and Agriculture.

The session saw participation from executives and subject matter experts from Illumina, Strand Life Sciences, MedGenome Labs Ltd, C-Camp InDx, Ingram Micro, Anthem and Agrigenome Labs.

FAMILY

Panels from 4 partner countries: France, Australia, Canada and Finland.



Sessions focused on localizing data for improving digital skills, the gateway to global innovation, unleashing 5G with Nokia and Australia, a great place for a tech company , investment, work and studies.

Other highlights of the day include an exhibition and organic poster tour, followed by a Silver Jubilee function and congratulations from the top 35 companies in various industries.