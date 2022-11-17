How Cable Networks Covered Donald Trump





Tuesday night posed an unusual test for the American media: how to cover the long-awaited (and therefore less publicized) announcement of a presidential candidacy by a former president known for his dishonesty? Oh, and who, instead of accepting the defeat that led to his impeachment, fought him to the point of stoking a violent uprising against Congress?

For print and online media, the question was easier to answer. The nature of the media was such that claims made by Donald Trump in his hour-plus speech could be challenged and contextualized, as could the unique nature of Trump’s candidacy.

But for television and radio, the calculation was slightly different. Are you broadcasting this undeniably important moment as you would an announcement of any other leading candidate in the polls in another year? Or do you rather treat him as the exception he unquestionably is?

The Internet Archive captures feeds from major cable networks around the clock, including the three most-watched news channels on US cable. Kalev Leetaru of the GDELT project took these feeds and extracted still images from each channel’s coverage, one per minute. The result is a visual representation of how the CNN, Fox News and MSNBC networks chose to present Trump’s announcement speech.

Trump was scheduled to start speaking at 9 p.m., but started a few minutes late. Fox News was already broadcasting the live stream when Trump walked into the Mar-a-Lago ballroom where the announcement was made. This happened on Sean Hannitys show; given that Hannity is a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, that he ran with the speech is no surprise.

You can watch each of the first 15 minutes of the 9 p.m. hour on each channel below. Minutes shaded in purple are those in which the channel was discussing Trump or his announcement. Sometimes it was with a medallion from Mar-a-Lago’s room.

At the start of the hour, CNN and Fox News broadcast the speech live. MSNBC did not.

After the first 15 minutes, MSNBC switched to advertising. Minutes later, CNN cut off the live stream and began a panel discussion, broadcasting Trump still speaking from the side of the screen.

Fox News continued with the full speech.

In the second half of the hour, MSNBC had moved on to an interview with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D). CNN continued its panel for a few minutes, before switching to reporter Daniel Dale, who has spent years verifying Trump’s claims. Surprise: He discovered that Trump had said a lot of things that weren’t true.

Finally, after nearly 40 minutes, Fox News also interrupted the speech to elicit strong reactions from Trump allies.

An interesting aspect of when Fox Newss broke with the speech is that Trump had already exceeded his scheduled comments. As is the norm for any of his speeches, his recitation of the speech offered on the teleprompter was repeatedly interrupted with asides and tangents somewhat at odds with the structure of the scripted speech. These asides constituted more of the content of the speech than the speech moved forward.

By cutting, then, Foxs commentators were able to describe Trump’s comments as tailored and constrained in such a way that the airing of more of the live speech would cut short badly. Hannity returned to the speech for the end of his hour.

CNN and MSNBC, meanwhile, interspersed ads with coverage of Trump’s announcement and other breaking news.

Finally, minutes after 10 p.m., Trump was done. Fox News host Laura Ingraham isn’t as close to Trump as Hannity showed a brief segment of the speech before bringing her own panel. CNN continued its analysis, largely centered on Trump’s speech. MSNBC’s Lawrence ODonnell also covered the speech through the lens of criminal investigations targeting the former president.

What viewers learned from the ad then depended on which network they were watching. On Fox News, they mostly heard directly from Trump himself, except for a few extended interludes in which Trump’s comments were widely praised. On CNN, there was a bit of Trump making his own case before third-party observers weighed in on the speech and its content. On MSNBC, there were very few Trumps.

Editorial decisions reflecting each network’s approach to news.

