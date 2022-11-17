Red alert issued before the long march of the PTI





RAWALPIDI:

As participants in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march are expected to reach the garrison town on Friday or Saturday, a red alert has been issued for the town of Rawalpindi.

PTI leader Imran Khan is expected to arrive in the garrison town from Lahore on November 19 or 20.

Arrangements for his accommodation in Rawalpindi were entrusted to a committee comprising MPs Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Asad Umar and Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

A new special highly secure bomb proof container has been prepared for the former prime minister which will be delivered to the garrison town at midnight between Thursday and Friday.

It has also been proposed for the President of PTI to stay at Punjab House in Rawalpindi, but the proposal has not yet been approved.

According to the security plan, police commandos will be deployed on the rooftops of squares and markets on both sides of Murree Road while no one will be allowed to stand or pass within 30ft of the PTI chief’s container.

Hundreds of toilets have also been built near Shamsabad for the Long March participants.

Murree Road from Mureer Chowk to Faizabad will be closed to general traffic upon the arrival of Long March participants in Rawalpindi, while the alternative traffic route on Rawal Road, Islamabad Expressway will remain open to traffic.

A strong contingent of police and rangers will be deployed on the metro bus lane. The forces of order assumed functions in the most sensitive areas of the cantonment.

A control room has been set up to monitor march participants while a separate special control room has also been set up in the garrison area.

Cellular and Internet services will be suspended upon arrival of Long March participants in Garrison City while Metro bus service will also be halted.

It was also decided to carry out aerial and drone surveillance of the participants. Emergency has been imposed on all hospitals in the city and the cantonment area while all petrol pumps on the route of the long march will be completely closed.

Early read-only polls may avoid default: Imran

According to very reliable sources, there is also a possibility of significant arrests and detentions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

All public and private schools in the city will be closed from Friday while the wholesale markets for vegetables, fruits and cereals are closed. It was also decided to close the large shopping center.

The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RPO and CPO visited the office of the sensitive organization this week and gave a detailed briefing on the arrival of the long march to the garrison town in addition to receiving necessary instructions .

Rawalpindi Police are instructed to be on high alert to deal with any type of situation. The police also received a large amount of tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

Meanwhile, social welfare organizations including Edhi and Chhipa have called in additional volunteers and ambulances from other districts to deal with any kind of situation from Thursday, November 17 to November 30.

As wholesale markets are likely to be closed during this period, citizens have started collecting a month’s supply of vegetables, fruits, pulses and flour from their homes.

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association has decided to close all educational institutions for 10 days as soon as the Long March participants enter the Rawalpindi district boundaries.

PTI workers have set up reception camps on Murree Road to receive participants of the long march.

Camp preparations reach a climax

Preparations for the participants’ camp peaked before the arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Rawalpindi.

Arrangements in the garrison town will be overseen by Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi. Wedding halls and marquees near Murree Road have been pre-booked to accommodate Long Walk participants.

The tent city installation project in Allama Iqbal and Shehbaz Sharif parks has also been finalized. Food and beverages for participants will be arranged separately.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 16, 2022.

