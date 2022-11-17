Small potato peeled in public, Chinese Xi attacks Trudeau for a leak

The small potato was peeled in public on Wednesday by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Justin Trudeau was dressed up in front of the G20 cameras by the Chinese president, and while he verbally pushed back, his body language left a lot to be desired.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Trudeau caught Xi’s ire for letting reporters know what the two men discussed during a casual chat at the world leaders’ summit in Indonesia on Tuesday. With reports of Chinese interference in the 2019 Canadian federal election, Trudeau was asked what, if anything, he would do about election interference.
From our newsroom to your noon inbox, the latest headlines, stories, opinions and photos from the Toronto Sun.
By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for your registration!
A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of Your Midday Sun will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again
Content of the article
Asked on Sunday about this very issue and whether he would raise it with Xi, Trudeau quizzed, saying he was discussing many issues with world leaders, but declined to say whether he would broach the subject. After seeing Xi at the summit, Trudeau’s office told reporters that he had in fact brought up election interference.
We don’t know exactly what was discussed or how forceful Trudeau was, as the discussion was private and his office only leaked certain details to some traveling media. Based on Xi’s reaction, however, it’s clear that what Trudeau posted was enough to upset the Chinese president.
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Everything we are discussing has been leaked to the newspaper, it is not appropriate, Xi told Trudeau through an interpreter. That’s not how the conversation was conducted.
Trudeau listened reverently as Xi spoke, sometimes even appearing to bow rather than nod at the Chinese leader. At a certain point, however, as Xi’s interpreter continues to speak sincerely, Trudeau cuts him off.
In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we disagree on, Trudeau said.
Let’s create the conditions first, Xi replied, shaking hands with Trudeau as the couple parted ways.
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Trudeau defended himself, and Canada, verbally, which I must applaud, but he must learn to stand up on body language issues on the international stage. The Prime Minister is a tall but thin man, not someone to be fired due to his physical stature and we have all seen him box.
That said, it’s curious why he sounded so physically sweet listening to Xi’s words. China interfered in our elections; he confronted Xi about it but sounded like a student being scolded by his teacher during the exchange on Wednesday.
We apologize, but this video failed to load.
If Trudeau were a new leader at these kinds of summits, perhaps that would be understandable. He served as prime minister for seven years, however, and is one of the top leaders in those events. He has also dealt with Xi on several occasions.
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
He took a similar stance when he met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in February 2020. The meeting came a month after Iran shot down flight PS752 killing all 176 people on board, including 57 citizens. Canadians in addition to many permanent residents and international students studying here. .
Chinese president accuses Trudeau of leaking details of conversation
LILLEY: Trudeau won’t stand up to Chinese Xi over election interference
LILLEY: China is interfering in Canada’s election and Trudeau won’t stop it
Trudeau was seen smiling and shaking hands with Zarif, even nodding his head, as he did with Xi. This is the kind of behavior unbecoming of a Canadian prime minister.
Zarif was the foreign minister of a dictatorial regime that continues to oppress its people. Xi, meanwhile, leads a country that most of the free world considers to have committed genocide and continues to oppress its people.
Trudeau was right to stand up to Xi, he just needs to do it with more force next time, and with proper physical stature, if he is to be taken seriously.
Share this article on your social network
Advertisement 1
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos