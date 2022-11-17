Small potato peeled in public, Chinese Xi attacks Trudeau for a leak

Photo by Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister / VIA REUTERS

Content of the article The small potato was peeled in public on Wednesday by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Justin Trudeau was dressed up in front of the G20 cameras by the Chinese president, and while he verbally pushed back, his body language left a lot to be desired.

Content of the article Trudeau caught Xi’s ire for letting reporters know what the two men discussed during a casual chat at the world leaders’ summit in Indonesia on Tuesday. With reports of Chinese interference in the 2019 Canadian federal election, Trudeau was asked what, if anything, he would do about election interference.

Content of the article Asked on Sunday about this very issue and whether he would raise it with Xi, Trudeau quizzed, saying he was discussing many issues with world leaders, but declined to say whether he would broach the subject. After seeing Xi at the summit, Trudeau’s office told reporters that he had in fact brought up election interference. We don’t know exactly what was discussed or how forceful Trudeau was, as the discussion was private and his office only leaked certain details to some traveling media. Based on Xi’s reaction, however, it’s clear that what Trudeau posted was enough to upset the Chinese president.

Content of the article Everything we are discussing has been leaked to the newspaper, it is not appropriate, Xi told Trudeau through an interpreter. That’s not how the conversation was conducted. Trudeau listened reverently as Xi spoke, sometimes even appearing to bow rather than nod at the Chinese leader. At a certain point, however, as Xi’s interpreter continues to speak sincerely, Trudeau cuts him off. In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we disagree on, Trudeau said. Let’s create the conditions first, Xi replied, shaking hands with Trudeau as the couple parted ways.

Content of the article Trudeau defended himself, and Canada, verbally, which I must applaud, but he must learn to stand up on body language issues on the international stage. The Prime Minister is a tall but thin man, not someone to be fired due to his physical stature and we have all seen him box. That said, it’s curious why he sounded so physically sweet listening to Xi’s words. China interfered in our elections; he confronted Xi about it but sounded like a student being scolded by his teacher during the exchange on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video failed to load. If Trudeau were a new leader at these kinds of summits, perhaps that would be understandable. He served as prime minister for seven years, however, and is one of the top leaders in those events. He has also dealt with Xi on several occasions.

Content of the article He took a similar stance when he met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in February 2020. The meeting came a month after Iran shot down flight PS752 killing all 176 people on board, including 57 citizens. Canadians in addition to many permanent residents and international students studying here. . Chinese president accuses Trudeau of leaking details of conversation LILLEY: Trudeau won’t stand up to Chinese Xi over election interference LILLEY: China is interfering in Canada’s election and Trudeau won’t stop it Trudeau was seen smiling and shaking hands with Zarif, even nodding his head, as he did with Xi. This is the kind of behavior unbecoming of a Canadian prime minister. Zarif was the foreign minister of a dictatorial regime that continues to oppress its people. Xi, meanwhile, leads a country that most of the free world considers to have committed genocide and continues to oppress its people. Trudeau was right to stand up to Xi, he just needs to do it with more force next time, and with proper physical stature, if he is to be taken seriously.

