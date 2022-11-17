Donald Trump news today: Mike Pence admits Trump’s tweet angered him as he says he can’t support his 2024 run





Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday evening, former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not support Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House in 2024, saying he believed the United States wanted the leadership to unify the country.

He said he was angered by a tweet sent by Mr. Trump during the Capitol riot accusing him of not having the courage to delay or rescind the certification of the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, skipped her 2024 campaign announcement while her husband, Jared Kushner, was in attendance. The two served as advisers during his four years in the White House.

Now Ivanka has come out with a statement saying she will not be involved in politics at all amid her father’s third campaign for the White House, a sign of the consequences of Jan. 6 and Mr. Trump’s efforts to cancel. the 2020 elections.

More Republicans than ever are calling on their party to quit Mr. Trump after the promised red wave failed to materialize midterm last Tuesday, leaving them with a slim majority in the House while Democrats still control the Senate.

Mr. Trump will likely face an uphill battle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential candidates step forward, particularly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who won’t didn’t attend last night’s speech.

On Tuesday, November 15, Trump, who served as President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, launched his new campaign despite his election loss to Joe Biden in 2024.

Following the announcement, The Simpsons producer Al Jean reminded fans that the sitcom kind of guessed the turn of events.

On Twitter, Jean shared a photo from a 2015 short film posted on YouTube called Trumptastic Journey.

Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2022 08:00

1668668400Trump’s influence has been shaken as many of his congressional picks fall flat

About half of Donald Trump’s nominees for Congress have suffered losses, which has undermined the former president’s influence as he is expected to officially launch another presidential bid. A final analysis overnight put the number at around 80 of Mr. Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements that made it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.

John Bowden assesses how past presidential candidates fared.

John Bowden17 November 2022 07:00

1668664800Trump must overcome the long arc of history if he wants to be re-elected

Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president of the United States, is the only person to successfully win two nonconsecutive terms. Can Trump become the second?

Read more about The Independents Andrew Buncombe:

Andrew Buncombe17 November 2022 06:00

1668661200Oath Keepers defendant downplays ‘heavy weapons’ message

A defendant accused alongside members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia during the Jan. 6 riot in the US Capitol plays down his posts about transporting what he called heavy weapons across the Potomac River.

The lawsuit was widely viewed as one of the best sources of information on what might have happened had far-right militias planned to use weapons during their 2021 congressional siege.

John Bowden17 November 2022 05:00

1668657619Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

The Republican chairwoman of the Wisconsin Assembly Elections Committee, backed by former President Donald Trump, was kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of confidence in her leadership.

The expulsion of State Rep. Janel Brandtjens from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to secure a supermajority in the Assembly and the Trump-endorsed gubernatorial nominee lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a the swing state.

Read more about the failure of the Trump wing of the GOP in Wisconsin here:

John Bowden17 November 2022 04:00

1668655567Pence stays shy during White House run

When asked if he thought he could win if he ran for the Republican nomination against Donald Trump, Pence said if he ran he would be more concerned about what he was running for. rather than who against, mentioning the military and the lifting of business regulations.

Pence said he would decide whether to run for the White House after discussing it with his family over Christmas. Well, stay in the fight for our values ​​and do all we can to strengthen and serve the country we love, so help me God.

Phil ThomasNovember 17, 2022, 3:26 a.m.

1668654445Pence says US must support Ukraine against inadmissible Russia

Pence says he supports Ukraine because he believes in the Reagan doctrine that wherever there are free people, Americans should help them. He described the journey to a refugee center in Ukraine with his wife and said what he witnessed reminded him of images from World War II.

He said Russia’s behavior was unacceptable and that the United States should continue to support Ukraine until the Russian invasion was repelled.

His position diverges from that of many in his own party, including far-right Republicans like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr, who have both spoken out against US defense funding. Ukraine.

Phil ThomasNovember 17, 2022, 3:07 a.m.

1668654035Simpsons producer reveals show predicted Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run

It’s the last moment in US history that the long-running cartoon seemed to expect long before it happened.

John Bowden17 November 2022 03:00

1668653330Pence says he has forgiven Trump

Pence says that despite his anger at Trump’s reckless behavior that put his family at risk, he forgave him.

He told a CNN town hall: I was angry. But you know, my Christian faith tells me to be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry. And in the Christian faith, forgiveness is not optional.

Pence said he met Trump later and prayed for God’s grace to meet this moment…and it wasn’t easy to be honest, I’m as human as the next one.

However, Pence refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee that tried to shed light on what happened before and during the Capitol riot, saying the principle of a single-party panel was offensive to me.

Congress has no right to my testimony.

Phil Thomas17 November 2022 02:48

1668652222Pence says he was angered by Trump’s tweet

In a CNN town hall with anchor Jake Tapper, Mike Pence admitted he was angered by Donald Trump’s January 6 tweet accusing him of lacking the courage to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election, a tweet sent as thousands of rioters, some of them chanting Hang Mike Pence, descended on the Capitol.

Pence saw a video of the crowd and asked if it was still hard to watch almost two years later.

He said: Jake, it saddens me, but that day, it made me angry. I have to tell you, when the Secret Service took us to the loading dock, along with my wife and daughter Charlotte and our Secret Service detachment, I was determined to stay at my post…I didn’t want to give these people the view of a one-car motorcade driving away from the Capitol that day.

But frankly, when I saw these images and when I read a tweet that President Trump posted saying that I lacked courage at that time, it irritated me immensely. But to be honest with you, I didn’t have time.

Graeme Massie has the whole story:

Pence says he was ‘irritated’ by Trump’s January 6 tweet

Speaking at a CNN town hall, former Vice President Mike Pence admitted he was angered by a provocative tweet directed at him by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, as rioters, some of whom chanted Hang Mike Pence, descended on the Capitol.

Phil Thomas17 November 2022 02:30

