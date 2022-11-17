Imran Khan to take legal action against Geo News





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he would take legal action against Pakistani channel “Geo News”, its presenter Shahzaib Khanzada and the man Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor for leveling groundless allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch he bought from Toshakhana, ARY News reported. It comes a day after businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, met him in Dubai and sold him the Graff wristwatch, which had been offered by the Saudi Crown Prince to Imran Khan. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan, quoted by ARY News, said: “Enough is enough. Handlers backed Geo and Khanzada yesterday slandered me through a baseless story concocted by a known fraudster and wanted criminal at the International scale.” The former prime minister further said following the allegations that he had spoken to lawyers and planned to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in the UK and the UAE. On Tuesday, Zahoor claimed Farah Khan met him in Dubai and was immediately interested because luxury watches were “rare and priceless”. “[She] told me the story of the watch and told me that it was given to Imran Khan by the Saudi prince. She said she wanted to sell them on behalf of Imran and his wife,” Dawn said, citing Zahoor. He also had the watch appraised, according to Dawn. [the PTI] wanted to sell the watch for $4-5 million, but after negotiations I bought it for $2 million,” he said, adding that the payments were made in cash at the insistence of Farah Khan. Imran Khan has become a major sticking point in national politics after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified the PTI leader for making “false statements and incorrect statement”. I was interested, I should reach out to Farah [Khan] (a close aide to Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi) as she needed help and had no asset buyer,” Dawn quoted Zahoor as saying in an interview with Geo News. But Akbar said denied ever having met or spoken to Zahoor, according to Dawn Recently, in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its verdict in the Toshakhana case, disqualified Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and decided he was no longer a member of the ECP said Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices. At the Toshakhana case hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Zafar admitted that his client had sold at least four gifts he had “The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million and their receipts were attached tax returns filed by my client,” the lawyer told ECP.

