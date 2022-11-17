Sulawesi nickel factory blankets nearby houses in toxic dust

Bantaeng Industrial Zone is a 3,000 hectare mineral processing area located in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi.

President Joko Widodo banned exports of raw minerals to force companies to build smelters to produce value-added nickel.

But communities in South Sulawesi living next to the smelters report the health effects of pollution generated on site. The relocation plans have not yet been adopted.

BANTAENG, Indonesia Stepping into Mustajab Syahrir’s house in Papan Loe village is like walking on a sandy beach.

What am I supposed to do? said Mustajab. As long as it is windy, the dust will get inside.

Mustajab’s house in Papan Loe village is adjacent to a nickel processing center operated by PT Huadi Nickel-Alloy Indonesia, a local subsidiary of Chinas Huadi International Group. In 2018, the Nasdaq-listed metals maker was the first company to produce nickel in the Bantaeng Industrial Park here in the South Sulawesi province.

Bantaeng Industrial Park is a national priority infrastructure project and aims to be one of the largest nickel processing sites in the world. It was created by decree of the regional government in 2012.

Indonesia has the world’s largest reserves of nickel, a raw material for batteries used in electric vehicles, which are expected to reduce both emissions and transport pollution over the next decade.

In 2020, the export value of unprocessed nickel ore from Indonesia was around $200 million.

But in 2021, President Joko Widodo instituted a new ban on exports of unprocessed minerals in a bid to catalyze a domestic nickel processing industry.

Indonesian Investment Minister Luhut Panjaitan said in September that investment in the Morowali industrial park in central Sulawesi province was expected to nearly triple between 2019 and 2022 to around $18 billion.

Until the dust

The Bantaeng site covers over 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) and straddles six villages, including Papan Loe.

Two hamlets of Papan Loe are covered in dust from morning till night. It lines the walls of houses. The dust covers the skin after only a quarter of an hour of conversation with Mustajab. It blackens the nose.

The dust sticks to the plants of the communities. People should clean moringa before consuming the fruit, which is rich in protein and other essential nutrients.

It’s brown, a resident told Mongabay. If you don’t clean it, it’s poisonous to eat.

Adam Kurniawan, former director of the South Sulawesi-based NGO Balang Institute, has been monitoring the living conditions of residents near the industrial park since 2013.

During a meeting with the provincial parliament, Adam told lawmakers Aug. 29 that local communities likely face significant undocumented health risks.

There are residents who have been coughing for months, he said.

Mustajab handed over his family land to the company in 2014. The price per square meter was 50,000 rupees ($3), which he shared with his brother.

At first, the siblings didn’t want to sell. But Mustajab was visited by the police and the army, who took him to the residence of Nurdin Abdullah, the elected chief of Bantaeng district.

The district chief relied on food and good humor.

At the meeting, everything went well, Mustajab said, recounting the tone of what he was told. If the business works, it can bring prosperity, our children will be recruited into the business, we will have free electricity.

But Mustajab remains skeptical about the benefits brought by the strategic development project and believes that giving up his family land was a fait accompli.

The company built a fence and my land was right in the middle, he said. I couldn’t get in, so I sold it.

I was not forced to sell my land but I was forced to sell it, he said.

Anecdotal reports from residents of the hamlet of Mustajab suggest that complaints of impaired lung function may indicate a hidden health crisis.

During the day, the volume of dust isn’t as apparent, but at night the headlights of company trucks driving back and forth between sites illuminate a thick haze of particles.

An investigation by the NGO said 37 underground wells had dried up since PT Huadi Nickel-Alloy Indonesia started operating in 2018.

Almost all the wells near the [industrial park] dried up, Mustajab said.

Sanctioned company

The Balang Institute questioned the validity of how the company acquired land from local residents, as the land appeared to have been acquired directly from individuals rather than through the local government.

On July 4, the Ministry of Environment and Forests issued a list of administrative sanctions against PT Huadi Nickel-Alloy Indonesia covering several environmental violations.

The ministry also said construction of the fourth stage of the company’s two-burner plan was not covered by the environmental impact assessment released in 2020.

In response, Huadi spokeswoman Lily Candinegara said the company continues to listen to the concerns of local residents.

It’s not that we want to close our eyes, not at all, Lily said.

Addressing the issue of groundwater depletion, Lily said the company had coordinated with the regional office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, which had carried out field checks of Huadis operations.

During the meeting with lawmakers from the regional parliament, they discussed relocation plans for communities affected by nickel operations.

How much money is the government offering? Who will oversee the move? Or will they wait for everyone to get sick first? said Junaedi Hambali of the Balang Institute.

At the time of writing, three companies were licensed to operate in the Bantaeng Industrial Park: PT Dowstone Energy Material Indonesia, PT Hengsheng New Energy Material Indonesia, and PT Unity Nickel-Alloy Indonesia.

When PT Huadi Nickel-Alloy Indonesia began operations in 2018, the company sought to allay local concerns by emphasizing the use of environmentally friendly technologies to eliminate waste.

But after just a year, locals began to complain as communities turned into bowls of dust.

There is only one business in operation and we suffered like that, Mustajab said. What will happen when they are all operational?

This story was first reported by Mongabays Indonesia team and published here on our indonesian site September 8, 2022.

Banner: Coal pile in Bantaeng Industrial Park. Image by Eko Rusdianto for Mongabay.