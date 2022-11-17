G20 Summit: PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron on defense and trade





The prime minister’s office said the two leaders discussed how to strengthen defense ties, pursue sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “fruitful” talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (November 15th) during a working lunch focused on increasing cooperation in the fields of defence, nuclear energy, trade and food security. After the meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Modi said the close ties between India and France are a “force for great global good”. It is understood that the Ukrainian conflict and its implications, notably on food and energy security, figured in the talks. “As always, an excellent meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We had in-depth discussions on various issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, nuclear energy and food security. The close ties between India and France are a force for global good,” Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, President Macron has tweeted that both sides share the same agenda for peace and that France will work on it under India’s upcoming G20 Presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ office said the two leaders discussed how to strengthen defense ties, pursue sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation. “Prime Minister @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron met during the @g20org summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of topics. The two leaders discussed how to strengthen defense ties, pursue sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation,” he tweeted. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Modi and Macron reviewed cooperation in defence, civilian nuclear, trade, investment and new areas of economic engagement. Without giving further details, he said they also discussed regional and global developments. Military cooperation between India and France has seen a major expansion in recent years. Currently, the head of the army, General Manoj Pande, is visiting France. In August, a contingent of the French Air and Space Force, including three Rafale aircraft, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF’s Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation he conducted in the Pacific Ocean. In March, the Indian and French navies conducted a five-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea, involving frontline ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters. The Indian and French navies in April last year also conducted a mega wargame in the Arabian Sea.

