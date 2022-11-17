Trump used to be a bold truth-teller





The critical consensus on the Donald Trumps 2024 campaign launch is that it was boring in both the uninspired delivery and the listless content, mostly rehashing themes he’s played since he started running. for the presidency in 2015.

But beneath Stephen Miller’s bizarre ad libs and crushed rhetoric, the speech revealed a new and significant challenge to his comeback bid. In 2016, Trump’s appeal to many was that he was seen as a bold revealer: unlike Democrats and fellow Republicans (he and his supporters said so), he was willing to say what everyone could see. . But in 2024, Trump finds himself in the opposite position: trying to convince voters that reality is different (and worse than) what they see and feel.

The first part of the speech was devoted to the kind of doom and gloom familiar from Trump’s 2016 nomination acceptance speech or his 2017 American carnage inaugural speech.

We are a nation in decline. We are a failed nation. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair, Trump said. The blood-soaked streets of our former great cities are cesspools of violent crime that are seen around the world as leaders of other countries explain that this is what America and democracy really is.

This narrative may appeal to die-hard MAGA fans (though not apparently some of the speech attendees who unsuccessfully sought to walk away), but as Trump himself admitted moments later, it doesn’t resonate with fans. other voters. Launching his campaign, Trump had to reckon with huge Republican disappointment in the midterm elections, which most observers see as the result of voters’ rejection of the candidates and causes (especially the election denial). and the end of the right to abortion) that he supported. He did this by diverting some blame to the GOP, and some to voters, who he says simply didn’t see what was happening around them. In short: The people have spoken of the bastards.

Much criticism is placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better, and frankly, much of that blame is correct, but the citizens of our country have yet to realize the full extent and gravity of the pain that our nation is going through. , and the full effect of the suffering is just beginning to kick in, he said. They don’t quite feel it yet, but they will very soon. I have no doubt that by 2024 it will unfortunately be much worse and they will see much more clearly what has happened and what is happening to our country, and the vote will be much different.

Arguing that voters would be okay if they weren’t too stupid and blind to see is an uncomfortable position for any politician, but it’s especially difficult for Trump because his initial call was based on his willingness to talk about the supposedly obvious facts that other politicians would not. He was telling voters that the political system was rigged towards donors. He would say that free trade policies have hurt many Americans. If they were racist or xenophobic, they would also tell their truths. The central appeal was common sense, even when it was neither common nor sensible.

Trump’s critics yelled that it was nonsense and that he was a serial liar. They were right, but they failed to realize that he was able to convey something that seemed right to many Americans, an impression captured by a famous New York cartoon by Paul Noth.

Why didn’t it work in the midterm elections, or in 2020? What has changed is not Trump’s rhetoric, but the context in which he delivers it.

One problem is exaggeration. Crime is on the rise, and that clearly bothers voters as a group, as I wrote about just before the election, and it’s especially dangerous for Democrats. Americans want safe neighborhoods and are troubled by violence. But cmon: The bloodstained streets of our once great cities are cesspools of violent crime? Does anyone, even Miller, believe that?

Second, voters see the issues he’s talking about, but that doesn’t matter enough. A slew of data shows voters this year were deeply concerned about the economy and crime, but they still gave Democrats an unprecedented performance. One reason for this is the backlash against the Supreme Court which overturned Roe v. Wade (a ruling by judges that is one of Trump’s signature achievements), but another, according to Ive, is that voters are being pushed back by Trump’s attacks on normalcy and the rule of law. , and the institutions of democracy, including the literal attack he instigated on January 6, 2021.

Third, independent and centrist voters may have experienced Trump as a breath of fresh air and wanted to give him a chance to lead the country in 2016, but now they’ve seen what happens when he tries. I never respected criticism, Trump said last night. They tell people what’s wrong, but they can’t do it themselves. Yet that’s exactly his MO Trump didn’t build his border wall, he didn’t repeal Obamacare, he didn’t reduce the federal debt, he didn’t disarm North Korea though he talked about a good game on all these things.

Trump’s dishonesty has started to catch up with him. Consider this account of his presidency from the announcement speech: Two years ago, when I left office, the United States was ready for its golden age. Our nation stood at the pinnacle of power, prosperity and prestige, dominating all rivals, vanquishing all foes and heading into the future confident and so strong There was never a time like this When the virus hit our shores, I took decisive action and saved lives and the American economy.

Is this how you remember 2020? Otherwise, you saw a key weakness in the Trump 2024 campaign. Once, he was the one telling people what others didn’t mean. Now he begs them to believe something other than what they saw.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/11/trump-used-be-bold-truth-teller/672141/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

