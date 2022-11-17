On a trip abroad, Biden meets dictators he criticizes

Comment this story Comment

NUSA DUA, Indonesia When President Biden met here with Xi Jinping, whom he called a thug not too long ago, he warmly greeted the Chinese president with a smile and a handshake. A few days earlier, he was escorted by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and, when asked by reporters about an activist jailed by Egypt, Biden pushed him aside and put both hands on Sisis’s shoulders.

At another point in this whirlwind trip, Biden stopped in Phnom Penh for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders and sat down with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power for nearly 40 years and whose associates have been targeted by US sanctions.

Even as he rallied allies against the brutal war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, which culminated in a joint statement by the leaders of the Group of Seven and NATO as his trip ended, Biden has also engaged with leaders he has criticized and whom his administration considers. as undemocratic.

Biden has repeatedly pledged to put human rights at the forefront of his foreign policy, but that vow has sometimes clashed with geopolitical reality, and rarely more so than on this trip. Biden prides himself on his personal connections with foreign leaders, and it can be hard to avoid meeting leaders who are hosting a summit.

The engagement created some jarring images. During his meeting with Hun Sen, Biden expressed appreciation for Cambodian leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations while calling for the release of activists detained on political grounds, the White House said .

As a candidate, Biden called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an autocrat and suggested the United States should support his political opponents. After meeting Erdogan on Tuesday, the White House said Biden had made it clear we stood with our NATO ally after the recent attacks in Istanbul.

At the end of the trip, two events highlighted the contrast. Biden called an emergency meeting of US allies on Wednesday to respond to a missile that landed in Poland following the Russia-Ukraine war, his latest action leading a global coalition against Putin’s authoritarian regime.

And with former President Donald Trump announcing his third run for the job in a bombastic speech on Tuesday night, it served as a reminder that one of the main reasons Biden ran for president was to defy Trump’s habit of embrace autocrats and their undemocratic policies.

As Trump declared his candidacy Tuesday night, Biden traveled to a lush Indonesian forest to plant a mangrove tree with other world leaders. He took time with the hoe, carefully moving the soil to ensure the tree had a solid foundation, a symbolic commitment to global harmony and the fight against global warming.

All in all, it was one of the most consequential and dizzying foreign trips of the Bidens presidency at a time when, back in the United States, Congressional scrutiny remained undetermined and Republicans were in revolt. open against their leaders.

Biden arrived abroad triumphant, after his parties posted stronger-than-expected midterm results in which Americans rejected election deniers in every swing state. He cited that result to tout the power of American democracy, saying the election results had strengthened his hand diplomatically.

Bidens’ aides hoped his performance on the world stage would provide a favorable contrast to Republican bickering, and he had the opportunity to showcase American leadership here on Wednesday morning when leaders woke up or, in some cases, woke up to learn that the missile attacks had taken place in Ukraine, and that a missile had landed in NATO member Poland.

Biden summoned the leaders to a conference room at his hotel, and while later saying the missile that killed two people in Poland likely did not come from Russia, stressed that the Russian aggressors must stop their attacks. They have been completely inadmissible, what they are doing is completely inadmissible, he told reporters.

It is ruthless, he added later, during a meeting with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It’s almost in my words, not yours barbaric, what he does.

Biden ignored Trump’s campaign announcement as he drove through the Balinese mangrove forest. After a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden was asked if either had a response to Trump’s statement. Not really, Biden said, as he and Macron exchanged slight smirks.

Jake Sullivan, Bidens national security adviser, when asked why the president is spending time with authoritarian leaders, said the president is simply meeting with host country leaders. When Biden arrived in Bali for the Group of 20 industrialized nations leaders’ summit, for example, he met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose government has failed to act after accusations of serious human rights abuses. .

He will have many opportunities to engage deeply with key Democratic allies, but he will engage at all levels to serve Americas interests and to advance Americas strategic position and our values, Sullivan said. And that’s what guides his decision on each leader he chooses to engage with.

Journalists traveling with Biden have also run into officials from regimes with little respect for press freedom.

Egyptian officials guarding the doors to the room where Biden met Sisi attempted to physically block several American journalists. During the meeting with Xi, a member of the Chinese delegation tugged at the backpack of a television producer who questioned Biden on human rights, nearly knocking her to the ground.

Still, Biden drew lines. He had no intention of meeting Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman. Biden has come under fire this year after traveling to Jeddah and punching the crown prince, who has been accused of being a brutal dictator and who US intelligence officials concluded was the origin of the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He also did not appear to interact with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister who attended the G-20 summit after Putin opted out.

A senior administration official said a traditional group photo of the leaders was unlikely, but did not say whether it had to do with U.S. opposition to Biden’s appearance with Lavrov or other Russian leaders. .

I don’t think you’re going to see a shortage of venues where there are very frank and frank discussions between G-20 leaders in a variety of settings, the official said.

Some of Bidens’ meetings during the trip seemed to produce, if not breakthroughs, at least movement. Dialogue between the United States and China was at an all-time low, but Biden and Xi appeared to be considering the possibility of aligning themselves on issues such as climate change.

I didn’t find it more confrontational or more conciliatory, Biden said at a press conference after the meeting with Xi. I found him as he was always direct and straightforward.

Even though he seemed publicly warm to Sissi, I could listen to you much longer, Biden said when Sissi finished his introductory remarks. White House officials later reported that Biden had confronted Sisi directly over the case of Alaa Abdel Fattah, the British Egyptian political prisoner refusing food. and water in an Egyptian prison.

Bidens’ meeting with Erdogan on Tuesday was not on his schedule, and journalists traveling with Biden learned about it from Turkish media. Biden expressed condolences for the deadly terror attack in Istanbul, according to a White House meeting report, and the two leaders also discussed close coordination on NATO issues and the war in Ukraine. .

President Biden expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed was key to improving global food security amid war in Russia, and that the Initiative must continue, according to the White House.

Biden ended his world tour by showing perhaps the most important aspect of his foreign policy: his ability to keep Western countries aligned against Russia, even as the war in Ukraine has caused economic turmoil, food shortages and rising energy prices.