Apec Summit: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first since 2019. Video/NZ Herald
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders attend Apec in Bangkok later this week.
It will be the first face-to-face meeting between them since his brief visit to China in 2019, although they spoke by phone in 2021 when New Zealand hosted Apec virtually.
This meeting will take place on Friday evening, New Zealand time.
Ardern will also have a brief interview – known as a pull-aside – with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is attending in place of President Joe Biden.
Ardern said she would privately discuss with Xi the issues she raised publicly: both positive and negative.
This would include trade, economics and climate change, but also areas of divergence. And that is very much in line with New Zealand’s position.
The summit comes at a time when some countries are increasingly worried about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific and tensions and competition in the region between the United States and China.
Ardern said New Zealand has always said that any country engaged in the Pacific must focus on the concerns of the region and be careful not to create tension.
China has a relationship in the Pacific that goes back many, many years. Our concern is the nature of some of these engagements, such as the potential for militarization in our region.
Ardern is also likely to raise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Xi and add his voice to those calling on Xi to use his closer relationship with Russia to help resolve the war and put it to rest. end.
Ardern said other leaders have raised the question of what China can do to help address this issue, given its closer relationship with Russia.
New Zealand is also looking for every opportunity to seek a change of position from Russia, and that includes talking to those who may have a closer relationship. I think we should try every avenue, and that’s why it’s worth raising.
It also reaffirms New Zealand’s concern over China’s actions in Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Seas, as well as its treatment of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang.
However, not everything would be critical. She said that while their 2021 phone call was quite long, nothing beats face to face.
So, of course, I will look at the areas on which we agree. We have a solid business relationship. We have a vested interest in ensuring that we are climate resilient, and we have a vested interest in ensuring the well-being of our people during a pandemic. But we will also be very clear about where we separate.
She said that included human rights issues and geopolitical tensions.
Ardern said if Xi’s meeting with Biden relieved some of Apec’s tension, it would be helpful. She said tensions such as those between China and the United States had the potential to impact all countries, and while she doubted it would end competition in the region, at least a dialogue open meant there were channels to keep it from getting worse.
Ardern on Donald Trump’s re-election bid
Ardern also made it clear that she wasn’t too eager to see a return of Donald Trump as US president.
Asked about his announcement that he intended to re-apply for the nomination to run for president again, Ardern pointed to the Xi-Biden meeting, and Bidens is pushing to boost US involvement in the Indo-Pacific. , compared to Trump’s approach.
My thinking would be that since we had President Biden in the role, you see the re-engagement in our region, you see the bilateral relationship changing. It’s been positive for New Zealand, and it’s been positive for the region. And that would be my reflection.
Ardern visited the White House in May – a visit that never happened when Trump was president.
Arderns other Apec encounters
Ardern confirmed that a summit meeting will include Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
She would also have a quick catch-up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While other bilateral meetings have yet to be announced, she would also have talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
The talks come as world leaders attempt to resolve the war in Ukraine and deal with its economic fallout on supply chains and food and energy prices.
This year will be the first Apec leaders to meet in person since 2018: the 2019 summit in Chile was canceled due to the unrest and those in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually due to Covid-19.
Ardern will be one of the latest in a long line of leaders Xi met last week at the G20 and Apec summit, including his 3.5-hour meeting with Biden.
The summits come shortly after Xi secured a third term as president of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China – an unprecedented event some say will see Xi remain president for life.
Xi also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
However, Xi’s meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was canceled because Sunak was instead handling the response to a missile landing on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border, killing two people.
