Dubai businessman claims Imran Khan’s aides sold $2m watch donated by Saudi crown prince





Imran Khan is back in the news, not for his long walk, but for the alleged sale of a multi-million dollar watch given to him when he was Prime Minister by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia , Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

A Dubai-based businessman, Umar Farooq Zahoor, has claimed he has evidence to prove Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf administration sold the Graff wristwatch for $2 million in 2019.

This dates back to the Toshkhana controversy, which resulted in Khans being disqualified from running for office after being accused of misrepresentation and misrepresentation.

In an interview with Geo News, the businessman claimed that in March 2019, former Accountability Minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar asked if he was interested in buying the watch. He then allegedly asked her to contact Farah Gogi, a close aide to Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi Khan, as she needed help and had no asset buyers.

According to Zahoor, Akbar showed the watch and attested to its authenticity. He also accused the former minister of blackmailing him. As the story began to gain traction in local and international media, Akbar vehemently denied the allegations on Twitter.

Gifts include a men’s diamond ring, a MasterGraff Tourbillon diamond minute repeater with a Mecca map dial, diamond cufflinks, a VVS rose gold pen set with pavé diamonds and a Mecca map in E-mail.

What was the Toshakhana controversy?

In October, the electoral commission barred Imran Khan from standing for election for failing to properly declare his assets. The watch was a gift from the Saudi crown prince, according to Attaullah Tarar, the prime minister’s special assistant, and Imran Khan sold it in a ‘criminal way’ without realizing the ‘significance and uniqueness of the gift’ . He added that the watch has a market value of $2 million and was not deposited in the Toshakhana before being appraised at market value.

According to Pakistani law, overseas gifts must be deposited with the Toshakhana or Treasury for valuation before allowing a recipient to keep them. Government officials are required to report all gifts they receive, but they have a threshold below which they are not required to disclose the full value. Larger gifts are sent to Toshakhana, although the recipient can redeem them with a discount of up to 50%.

Khan and his wife reportedly kept the 112 Toshakhana gifts from the Pakistani government for a payment of less than 40 million Pakistani rupees.

As per the Pakistan Election Commission’s directive, Tarar hinted that Khan would face criminal charges in the Toshakhana case and that the government would also issue a red warrant for the return of Farah Gogi from the United Arab Emirates.

The complaint to the commission was first made while Khan was still in power by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition whose members now form the government.

charges

Shahzad Akbar claimed he never spoke to or met Zahoor. He said Zahoor filed a complaint against him at the Secretariat Police Station in Islamabad and was “the man wanted by the Federal Investigative Agencies (FIA).

Taking to Twitter after the incident, he hit back at Zahoors’ claims saying: Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada, backed by Handlers, slandered me through a baseless story concocted by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal. I have spoken to my lawyers and intend to sue Geo, Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK and UAE.

PTI Minister Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that Imran Khan bought the watch legally. The party also leveled a number of accusations against Zahoor, including that the current administration was behind him because of images of him with some retired generals.

The senior PTI leader also quashed the allegations and accused GeoTV of defaming Imran Khan in his tweet.

(Edited by Tarannum Khan)

