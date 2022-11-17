Nadine Dorries will write a book on the dramatic fall of Boris Johnson | Books





Nadine Dorries is writing a book about Boris Johnson’s dramatic downfall, her agent Piers Blofeld has claimed. The former culture secretary will publish the book next year, according to the evening standard. It is expected to be another show of Dorries’ loyalty to Johnson, and comes after reports that she is among a group of former Prime Ministers’ allies who are set to be rewarded with seats in the House of Lords. The book’s working title is The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson, suggesting it will target Rishi Sunak and others who encouraged the former prime minister to quit. Recent events have been stranger than fiction, Dorries told The Standard. And I will draw from this rich source material. It’s a political thriller. The MP for Mid Bedfordshire has written fiction before, having signed a six-figure deal with publisher Head of Zeus in 2013, shortly before she had to apologize to MPs for not saying her fee for being a contestant on Im a Celebrity Get Me. Out of here! Dorries has since written 16 novels, including the Four Streets series, set in a close-knit Irish Catholic community in Liverpool in the 1950s, which early Telegraph reviewer Christopher Howse described as the worst novel I’ve read in 10 year. That didn’t stop it from becoming a #1 bestselling ebook, however, selling 100,000 digital copies within its first three months of release. The publisher of the non-fiction title Dorries has yet to be announced. Its current publisher, Head of Zeus, could not be reached for comment. Dorries did not reveal the amount of money he was offered. In an interview with The Sunday Times in October, when Liz Truss was Prime Minister, Dorries compared being in Johnson’s cabinet to having protective wings around you, adding: To say I’m disappointed is not a strong enough word for what happened to him. This article was amended on 16 November 2022 to add quotes from Nadine Dorries, provided to the Evening Standard, regarding her book. A previous version indicated that she had not yet commented.

