Not the era of war: G20 statement echoes India and Ukraine line | Latest India News

India’s assertion that this is not an era of war was echoed in the statement issued after the G20 summit in Bali, with leaders of the world’s largest economies calling for respect for the law internationally in the context of the war in Ukraine and rejecting the threat. use of nuclear weapons.

The G20 leaders’ statement, finalized amid deep divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the conflict had negatively impacted the global economy at a time when countries are grappling with crises unprecedented multidimensional challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

Even as G20 leaders began meeting in Bali on Monday, diplomats from several countries had suggested divisions could delay a joint statement. Negotiators from India, which is set to take over the G20 presidency next month, and Indonesia have played a key role in helping to bridge differences between Russia, which was backed by China, and the United States and its partners, people familiar with the matter said.

The phrase ‘today’s era is not one of war’ was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan in September. Indian negotiators led by Sherpa Amitabh Kant of the G20 pushed this language to help find common ground, while Indian parties sought support from emerging economies within the G20 such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, the people said.

The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to deal with crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are essential. Today’s era must not be one of war, said the Leaders’ Statement in the context of the war in Ukraine.

It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that preserves peace and stability. This includes upholding all the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and upholding international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflict, he added.

While India has refrained from publicly criticizing the Russian invasion, it has consistently pushed for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict while calling for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. Modi also called for direct talks between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kant said the prime ministers’ emphasis on diplomacy and dialogue was highlighted in the statement, which was only possible because of India’s leadership on developing countries and emerging markets . India’s suggestion that, given the deep divisions, the Ukraine issue should be settled through an inclusive paragraph paved the way for the agreed language in the statement after five days of talks, he said. .

He added that India has also played a key role in securing important references in the declaration to issues such as sustainable development and lifestyles, additional financing by multilateral development banks for SDGs, reforms multilateral organizations and the Pandemic Fund, to which India has contributed $10. million.

However, the leaders’ statement also reflected lingering differences among G20 members on issues such as Ukraine-related sanctions and the lack of consensus on exposing Russia’s actions.

Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, limiting growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, increasing energy and food insecurity and increasing risks to financial stability, according to the statement.

There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we recognize that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy, he added.

Putin stayed away from the Bali summit which brought together the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Trikiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

During the discussion on the war in Ukraine, the members of the G20 reiterated their national positions as expressed in bodies such as the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which in its resolution ES- 11/1 of March 2, deplored in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

The statement noted that G20 leaders met in the midst of unprecedented multidimensional crises and highlighted the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges such as climate change, which has caused an economic downturn, increased the poverty, slowed global recovery and hampered the achievement of sustainable development. Goals.

G20 leaders pledged to act to promote food and energy security and support market stability, by providing temporary and targeted support to cushion the impact of price increases, by strengthening the dialogue between producers and consumers and by increasing trade and investment for food and long-term investment. energy security needs, resilient and sustainable food, fertilizer and energy systems.

G20 members will make public investments and structural reforms, foster private investments, and strengthen multilateral trade and the resilience of global supply chains to support long-term growth and inclusive and green transitions.

They also committed to protecting macroeconomic and financial stability and unlocking new investments for low- and middle-income and developing countries through innovative financing sources and instruments to support the achievement of the SDGs. .

We will take further coordinated action to address food security challenges, including soaring prices and shortages of food and fertilizers around the world, the statement said. We support international efforts to keep food supply chains functioning in difficult circumstances.

G20 members highlighted the full, timely and continued implementation of agreements brokered by Trkiye and the UN for the unimpeded delivery of grain, food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia to ease tensions and prevent global food insecurity in developing countries.

While urging the global community to step up its efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, G20 leaders supported the strategic priorities of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its regional bodies to take global action against these threats. They supported the FATF initiative to implement international standards on virtual assets, in particular the travel rule for full tracking of all cryptocurrency transactions.

Sameer Patil, senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said the fact that Putin did not attend and the G20 leaders skipped the traditional family photo op indicates the G20 did not overcome its internal differences.

He said: “For India, it is not just the differences between the United States and China, but also its own tensions with China that will continue to pose a major challenge to its G20 presidency. The G20 statement is not only a reflection of the stance taken by India and Indonesia, but also a reflection of the Western assessment that setbacks in the Russian military campaign could push Moscow to step up its attacks.