India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, says Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, and that the country’s youth have ensured the globalization of technology and talent.

In his video message to Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), he also said that India is no longer a place known for bureaucracy. “He is known for the red carpet for investors. Whether it’s FDI reforms, liberalization of drone rules, steps in the semiconductor sector, production incentive programs in various sectors, or increasing the ease of do business,” he said at the 25th edition of Asia’s biggest tech event.

India has many great factors coming together, Modi noted.

“Your investment and our innovation can work wonders. Your confidence and our technological talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world to solve its problems.

India’s technology and innovation, he said, has already impressed the world. “But the future will be much bigger than our present. Because India has an innovative youth and increasing access to technology”.

Noting that the power of Indian youth is known around the world, Modi said they have ensured the globalization of technology and the globalization of talent.

“Health, management, finance – you will find young Indians leading many fields. We use our talent for the global good. Even in India, their impact is visible,” he said.

India, Modi said, climbed to 40th in the Global Innovation Index this year.

“In 2015, we were ranked 81. The number of unicorn start-ups in India has doubled since 2021. We are now the 3rd largest start-up hub in the world. We have over 81,000 recognized startups. There are hundreds of international companies that have R&D centers in India. This is due to India’s talent pool,” he said.

Modi said young Indians are empowered by increasing access to technology. A mobile and data revolution is underway in the country.

Over the past eight years, broadband connections have grown from 60 million to 810 million, smartphone users have grown from 150 million to 750 million. Internet growth is faster in rural areas than in urban areas. A new demographic is connected to the information highway, he said.

For a long time, Modi said, technology was considered an exclusive domain, and it was said to be reserved for the big and the powerful.

“But India has shown how to democratize technology. India has also shown how to give technology a human touch. In India, technology is a force for equality and empowerment,” he said.

Referring to the world’s largest health insurance scheme, “Ayushman Bharat”, the prime minister said it provided a safety net for nearly 200 million families.

“That means about 600 million people. This program is executed on the basis of a technological platform. India has organized the largest vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the world. It was executed through a technology platform called COWIN”.

Speaking on the education sector, he said India has one of the largest online repositories of open courses. There are thousands of courses available in different subjects. Over 10 million successful certifications have taken place. Everything is done online and for free.

“Our data rates are among the lowest in the world. During COVID-19, low data costs have helped poor students take online courses. Without it, two precious years would have been lost for them,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty.

“As part of the “Svamiva” program, we use drones to map land in rural areas. Then, property cards are given to the inhabitants. This reduces land disputes. It also helps the poor to access financial services and credit,” he said.

During COVID-19, many countries were struggling with a problem. They knew people needed help. They knew that benefit transfers would help. But they didn’t have the infrastructure to benefit people. But India has shown how technology can be a force for good.

“Our ‘Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile Trinity’ gave us the power to directly transfer profits. Benefits went directly to authenticated and verified recipients. Billions of rupees have reached the bank accounts of the poor,” he said.

“During COVID-19, everyone was worried about small businesses. We helped them but we went further. We help street vendors access working capital to restart businesses. Those who start using digital payments receive incentives. This makes digital transactions a way of life for them.

“Have you heard of a government running a successful e-commerce platform? It happened in India. We have the Government e-Marketplace, also called GeM,” he said.

It is a platform where small merchants and businesses meet the needs of the government. Technology has helped small businesses find a big customer. At the same time, it reduced the opportunities for corruption. Likewise, technology has facilitated online bidding. This has accelerated projects and increased transparency. It also reached a purchase value of one trillion rupees last year, Modi said.

