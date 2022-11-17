Imran Khan says ‘there is still a threat’ to his life





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed fear of being attacked again in the near future.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Imran Khan reacted to the assassination attempt against him on November 3 during a protest meeting in Wazirabad, during which he was shot in the leg.

Officially, the shooter would have acted alone, but Imran Khan said he suspected the assailant was merely a decoy serving the interests of a state-level conspiracy.

He directly blamed current Pakistani government leaders, saying they felt threatened by his party’s popularity ahead of the country’s upcoming elections.

Imran Khan also said he was afraid of being attacked again in the near future: “They think the only way to get me out of the way is actually [to] eliminate me. So I think there is still a threat.”

Imran Khan told FRANCE 24 he was convinced the recent attack on him was an assassination plot hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the interior minister and a senior intelligence officer. He claimed the arrested suspect was just a decoy and there was another shooter at the rally in the eastern town of Wazirabad.

Imran Khan said he trusted only Pakistan’s Chief Justice to carry out an independent investigation, arguing that any further investigation would be sabotaged by the Home Minister.

“There is no way I will get proper justice if these three people stay in their place,” he added.

The former prime minister said he feared further assassination attempts but vowed to join the anti-government march. He said he would take “more precautions” but pledged to continue regardless of the risks, insisting the protest march would remain peaceful. He said the only solution was free and fair elections, stressing that his party was certain to win them.

When asked, Imran Khan denied backing down his claim that he was overthrown as part of a collusion between the United States and the Pakistani elite. He pointed out that there was indeed evidence that the US administration wanted to oust him, saying a diplomatic cable proved his claim and the matter was now in the hands of the Chief Justice. However, he said he did not want to go against the interests of the Pakistani people by opposing a superpower.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said a press conference by the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was “not recommended”. “I don’t want to damage my institutions because Pakistan needs a strong army. The press conference was highly discouraged,” he said and added that the ISI chief should not hold a press conference.

Imran Khan said if he answered the press conference point by point, the institution of the army would be undermined, adding that he did not wish to do so as Pakistan needed a strong defence.

The PTI chief said he believed the press conference was also a reaction to the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif, who he said was presenting his views. “He [Arshad Sharif] had been threatened with death, after which he left the country and was later murdered in Kenya,” he said.

Imran claimed that after the killing there was a “huge public reaction” and people threw a finger at the establishment, adding that the press conference was more about easing public perception.

