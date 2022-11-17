The 51 craziest lines of Donald Trump’s announcement speech





Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday evening: he is again a candidate for the presidency.

He announced his candidacy for Mar-a-Lago in a speech that lasted over an hour. I’ve gone through the transcript and excerpted the lines you need to see.

1. There has never been anything like this great movement of ours. There has never been anything like it, and maybe there will never be anything like it again.

Modesty, your name is Donald Trump. Here we go !

2. Together we have built the greatest economy in the history of the world.

This is an oldie-but-goodie of Trumps 2020 stump speech. And it’s still not true.

3. Many people think that for this reason China played a very active role in the 2020 elections. Just saying.

Trump here is suggesting that because his administration was tough on China, China somehow interfered in the 2020 election. As you’ve probably guessed already, there’s no evidence to support this claim.

4. The vicious ISIS caliphate, which no president could conquer, was decimated by me and our great warriors in less than three weeks.

By me.

5. And yet I have gone decades, decades without war. The first president to do so for such a long time.

Uh, he was president for four years. So

6. Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failed nation.

UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES!

7. Our southern border has been erased and our country is overrun by millions and millions of strangers, many of whom are entering for a very bad and sinister reason. And you know what that reason is.

Actually, I don’t know what that reason is.

8. The bloodstained streets of our once great cities are cesspools of violent crime.

A

9. And Ukraine, which would never have happened if I were your president.

It’s reminiscent of what Trump said at the 2016 Republican National Convention: Only I can fix it.

10. Through words of wisdom, he thanked the wrong country for inviting him to a major summit.

Joe Biden recently made a verbal error during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, thanking the Colombian prime minister when he was talking about Cambodia.

11. You can’t mention the word nuclear. It’s too devastating.

He just mentioned it.

12. Under Biden and the Radical Democrats, America has been mocked, ridiculed and brought to its knees, perhaps like never before.

This is a central theme of Trumpism and will likely be a major talking point during the 2024 election campaign. It creates an image of America as a supplicant, begging other countries for things when we should dominate them. He ran on that same message, to considerable effect, in 2016.

13. I believe that the American people will overwhelmingly reject the left’s platform of national ruin.

Democrats running on a platform of national ruin?

14. Much criticism is that the Republican Party should have done better. And frankly, much of that blame is correct.

To be clear: Trump accepts no blame for what happened in the midterm elections. He says here that people who blame other Republicans for party performance are right.

15. I want to point out that halfway through, my endorsement success rate was 232 wins and only 22 losses.

Like I said, he accepts no blame. It’s also worth pointing out here that Trump endorsed many Republican candidates who were strong frontrunners, bolstering his win-loss record.

16. It’s an elegant night and an elegant place.

Elegant is a word for it.

17. I’m not going to use the term fake media. So we were going to keep it very stylish.

He just used the term. And I’m going to start keeping things very elegant from now on.

18. Despite the result in the Senate, we cannot lose hope and we must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker.

Many prominent Republicans, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, had urged Trump to delay his 2024 announcement until after the Georgia Senate runoff on Dec. 6. Trump, uh, didn’t take that advice.

19. I said, if you keep a little lower level, you’re going to have a big win.

This is Trump trying to turn election results in which Republicans significantly underperformed expectations into a victory.

20. There are a lot of bad things, like going to Idaho and saying, Welcome to the state of Florida, I really love that.

Trump appears to be referring to a fake 2020 report on a satirical website that Biden confused Iowa and Idaho. This story has been debunked.

21. In order to make America great and glorious again, I announce tonight my candidacy for President of the United States.

Glorious.

22. Some people say: How do you speak in front of so many people all the time? When there’s love in the room, it’s really easy, if you want to know the truth.

Do people really say that?

23. If you look at the numbers, if you look at what’s happened with Hispanics, African Americans, Asians, and just look at what’s going on.

A

24. This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign.

It’s a good line. Probably Trump the best of the speech.

25. And we love both sides.

Trump has spent most of his speech so far declaring that the Democrats have run the country into the ground. And yet, he loves them?

26. Were going to unify people. And that was in the previous administration, before the previous one.

Previous to previous.

27. Before Covid arrived, people were calling me. You wouldn’t believe it, people so left I thought they would never talk to me and I would never talk to them.

Trump seems to be claiming here that very liberal people used to call him, pre-Covid, to tell him what an amazing job he was doing. Which, well, probably not.

28. We call it the Chinese virus.

He calls it the China virus.

29. So, between now and Election Day, and 2024 which will come very soon, well go see how fast time flies.

Uh just 720 days to go!

30. And I say that not laughing, I say that in tears.

I really can’t tell, I guess I’m laughing not to cry. Q-tip

31. We don’t want to be critics. We don’t want to complain. I never wanted to be critical.

He said that with a straight face.

32. Everyone will agree with us because everyone sees the bad work that was done during this two year period, and it will be a four year period.

By 2024, everyone will agree with Trump!

33. I didn’t need this. I had a nice easy life.

It’s a regular Trump refrain. The idea is that he only shows up because the problems facing the country are so important and only he can solve them. That his campaign is somehow a selfless act.

34. I was with President Xi, who is now President for Life. I call him king. He said, No, no, I’m not the king. I said, yes, you are the king. You are president for life. It’s the same thing.

Trump’s admiration for someone who can be president for life shines through here loud and clear.

35. No one remembers her now.

Trump is talking here about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel who, apparently, no one remembers anymore.

36. You can’t get anything. And good luck getting a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Sorry, friends. Thanksgiving is cancelled! See you next year!

37. You were on your feet for the whole event. I feel very guilty. I do not want that.

[narrator voice] He doesn’t feel guilty.

38. We built the wall. We have finished the wall. And then we said let’s do more, and we did a lot more.

Trump did not complete the border wall.

39. Cities are rotting, and they are truly bloody sewers.

Well, it’s a picture!

40. In caravans. I love the name. I found it. I love the name.

Donald Trump invented the word caravan?

41. We don’t need blue ribbon committees anymore.

The war on blue ribbon committees starts today!

42. If you are caught selling drugs, you have an immediate and speedy trial. And at the end of the day, you’re executed. It’s a terrible thing.

Trump describes how drug traffickers are treated in China. And if you think he actually thinks that’s a bad thing, I have a video rental company called Blockbuster which is hot stock you might be interested in.

43. That’s the only answer, no more blue tape. I refuse to create them anymore.

Yes, you said it.

44. My people have told me, Sir, that is politically incorrect to say. I said it’s okay. I say it anyway, if you don’t mind.

Always beware when Trump starts with sir.

45. I don’t like to think of myself as a politician, but I guess that’s what I am. I hate that thought.

He said this after announcing his third run for the White House.

46. ​​I am a victim. I’ll tell you.

Again, yes, he said that with a straight face.

47. They spend all the money on machines and stuff and they end up two weeks later, three weeks later, by then everyone forgot there was even an election.

Donald Trump: Not a fan of machines.

48. Our country was great. Our country is no longer big.

UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES!

49. Anyone who truly seeks to tackle this rigged and corrupt system will face a firestorm that only a few could understand.

Storm of Fire was the name of my second album.

50. I think he’s had more subpoenas than any man in the history of our country.

Trump is talking about his son Eric here. And yeah, it’s weird to single him out so you can brag about how many subpoenas he’s gotten.

51. I come home and she says: You look angry and upset. I say, leave me alone.

Trump is referring to his wife here. Marital happiness, ladies and gentlemen! Yeah, that’s a good place to end.

