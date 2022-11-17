Indonesia pledges to reduce emissions at G20

This special COP27 briefing was originally published on November 15 in our flagship daily newsletter, network today. register here to get the context and consequences of the news in your inbox every day.

The biggest news here today came not from Egypt, but from the G-20 summit in Bali, where a deal between Indonesia and other countries will theoretically raise $20 billion to help wean the fourth largest country in the world by population and a top 10 in carbon emissions. carbon dioxide emitter.

We wrestled with countless issues to arrive at today’s groundbreaking announcement, US Climate Envoy John Kerry said in a statement.

The agreement, known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership or JETP, was brokered primarily by the United States and Japan, and is supported by countries including Denmark, Canada, the United Kingdom and d ‘others. Indonesian President Joko Widodo touted the move as part of a broader effort to pump huge sums of money into an energy transition, which of course is central to efforts here in Egypt: Indonesia is proud to help mobilize the game-changing global goal to catalyze $600 billion in infrastructure investment by 2027,” he said in a statement.

Half of the $20 billion will come from public funding from other countries and the other half will come from private funding, according to the agreement. It is expected to help Indonesia reach peak emissions by 2030, seven years ahead of schedule, and reach net zero by 2050, a big improvement on its current goal achieve this goal by 2060. Climate Action Tracker assesses Indonesia’s commitments as very insufficientit is therefore clear that the JETP will make the difference.

The deal is similar to one signed in Glasgow last year with South Africa, another coal-intensive economy, but progress there has been difficult, as the Washington Post reported. reported. Moreover, in both countries the money promised pales in comparison to what is needed to completely phase out coal: in Indonesia the price is probably over $600 billion.

Still, with negotiations looking a bit shaky here in Sharm el-Sheikh, one of the world’s largest emitters paving the way to a cleaner future should be considered a victory.

Declining odds

Speaking of fragile: although I find the accuracy somewhat questionable, BloombergNEF is giving now COP27 was only 33% successful, signifying solid progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement. This is down from a 43% probability estimated before the start of the COP, reflecting Egypt’s announcements and ongoing progress in the negotiations.

Some of the comments provided by ministers in today’s high-level plenary session reflect this precarious situation, in particular the possibility I raised yesterday that the 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) is left on the cutting room floor. 1.5 degrees is not a goal, it’s a limit. We all agree on that, said Swedish Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari.

Solomon Islands Minister of Forestry and Research Dickson Panakitasi Mua agreed that the ambitious target should not be abandoned. Our goal of staying below 1.5 degrees is achievable, he said, adding that the loss and damage discussion is central to his country’s needs. We are in a constant mode of recovery from extreme weather events brought on by climate change. We must take the decision to create a fund for loss and damage at COP27.

Finally, acknowledging the global turmoil in which the talks are taking place, Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Dan Jrgensen, said: We are a fleet in a perfect storm.

