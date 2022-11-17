Pictured: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on the sidelines of the G20 : The Tribune India

Bali, November 16

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a heated exchange of words during their conversation on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday with the Chinese leader complaining that the media was reporting their communication, according to video from the meeting posted by a journalist based in Canada.

In the video, Xi is heard expressing his displeasure over the talks between China and Canada leaked to The Canadian Press. The two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday.

“The CDN Pool camera today captured a difficult conversation between Chinese President Xi and Prime Minister Trudeau at the G20. In it, Xi expressed his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday” had been leaked to the (x) newspaper(s), this is not appropriate… & this is not how the conversation was conducted,” Annie Bergeron-Oliver of Canadian news outlet CTV National News said in a tweet.

She posted the video with her tweet.

Speaking through an interpreter, Xi said, “Everything we decided was leaked in the newspapers, which is not appropriate…and that’s not the way the conversation is.” was conducted if there is any sincerity on your part…”

We hear the Prime Minister of Canada say that there has been a free, open and frank dialogue and that there will be things on which the two countries will disagree.

“We will continue to help…to work together constructively, but there will be many things that we will disagree on,” Trudeau said.

The video ends with Xi Jinping saying “let’s create the conditions first”.

The two leaders shook hands after the brief conversation.

Trudeau had raised “serious concerns” about China’s alleged interference in Canada during brief talks with Xi on the sidelines of this week’s Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Indonesia.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the two leaders had discussed North Korea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Trudeau “also raised our serious concerns about the activities of interference in Canada”.

Last week, Canadian outlet Global News reported that Canadian intelligence officials had warned Trudeau that China was “targeting Canada with an extensive campaign of foreign interference”, including interfering in the country’s 2019 election.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested a man in the province of Quebec on Monday for espionage, accusing Yuesheng Wang, 35, of obtaining trade secrets for the benefit of the Chinese government.

China-Canada relations have been frosty for several years, particularly after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 on a US arrest warrant. China then arrested two Canadians accused of spying.

While the standoff ended when the three were released last year, relations have remained sour on several points of contention, including human rights and trade.

During their talks on Tuesday, Trudeau and Xi “discussed the importance of continued dialogue,” the reading from Trudeau’s office said.

The two leaders last met in June 2019 on the sidelines of another G20 in Osaka, Japan. They have met three other times before, once in 2015 on the sidelines of the G20 in Turkey, and twice during official visits to Beijing in 2016 and 2017.

#Canada #China #justin trudeau #xi jinping