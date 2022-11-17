Former President Donald Trump’s campaign ad draws mixed reactions in New Mexico





ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico —

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election announcement has drawn mixed reactions in New Mexico.

The former president was impeached twice and is currently under investigation by the FBI.

“Donald Trump is a very controversial figure, not just as president, but in all the legal troubles he’s had since then,” said KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff. “So some Republican leaders would like to move forward and look to the future with new candidates.”

Despite Trump’s legal battles, Sanderoff said he still has a strong base of support in the Republican primary. However, some Republican leaders believe he should have waited.

“Some Republican leaders are questioning the timing of Donald Trump’s announcement,” he said. “They would have preferred him to wait until after the Georgia Senate runoff early next month. Republicans really want to win that seat in Georgia, and they’re afraid that with Donald Trump entering the race, the second round no longer becomes an issue on him, a referendum on him, rather than on the candidates who present themselves.”

A New Mexico native who chose to remain anonymous told KOAT that he was a member of the Democratic Party but would prefer Trump over President Joe Biden.

An independent voter who declined to have his name used told KOAT he doesn’t care about Trump’s 2024 re-election but would prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Donald Trump hasn’t done well in New Mexico. I anticipate that if he were involved in another general election in 2024, he wouldn’t win,” Sanderoff said. “It’s a blue state. It lost New Mexico by eight points the first time and 11 points the second time.”

Jessica Velasquez, chairwoman of the New Mexico Democratic Party, said she was confident voters would make a choice that would benefit them.

“I hope for the state, for the good of our state and for the good of our nation, that Americans will continue to reject out of hand the wave of devastation we have seen under his presidency and send a loud and clear message that kind of MAGA extremism really has no place here in New Mexico,” she said. “Donald Trump never won in New Mexico, and I don’t believe he has the ability to win in the future. We’ve seen, even in the Republican Party here at home, the kind of split which he brings with him wherever he goes.”

KOAT contacted the New Mexico Republican Party after Trump’s announcement, but they declined to comment.

Representative House Republican Minority Whip Rod Montoya sent a statement to KOAT that read:

“The primary is 18 months away. It’s great that Republicans are gearing up to end Biden’s failed presidency.”

